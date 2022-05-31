NORTHEAST STEPHENS STREET ADA RAMP PROJECT UNDERWAY

City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
Comments / 1