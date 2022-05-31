ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

NORTHEAST STEPHENS STREET ADA RAMP PROJECT UNDERWAY

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDrivers on Northeast Stephens Street in Roseburg should expect lane closures and brief delays this summer as sidewalk ramp construction is underway. A City of Roseburg release said contractors have begun a project to update all sidewalk ramps...

oregontoday.net

Temporary Road Closure, June 1

City of Coos Bay release – S. 7th Street – The Coos Bay North Bend Waterboard has alerted city staff of a water main break on 7th Avenue between Johnson Avenue and Kruse Avenue. In order to repair the waterline, S. 7th Street will be closed between Lockhart Avenue and Kruse Avenue beginning the afternoon of Tuesday, May 31, 2022, through Wednesday, June 2, 2022. The road will reopen the morning of Thursday, June 3, 2022. Access will be provided to local residents and businesses. Please follow the detour routes and slowdown when near the construction zone. Should you have questions, please feel free to contact the Coos Bay North Bend Water Board Engineering Manager Matt Whitty @ 541-267-3128 ext. 232. Thank you.
COOS BAY, OR
klcc.org

Months after its closure, a cloud still hangs over J.H. Baxter's Eugene plant

Environmental concerns linger over the J.H. Baxter plant in Eugene’s Bethel neighborhood. After 80 years of operation, the wood treatment facility shut down for good in January, but legal cases and calls for accountability still dog it, and now it faces more penalties from regulatory agencies. Wearing a blue...
kezi.com

Lane County recycling policy changes expand options

LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Changes in recycling commodities markets mean that more items will now be accepted in recycling bins across Lane County. New additions to the list of recyclable items include plastic jars, plastic bottles, plastic jugs and empty pizza boxes. Items must be clean, dry, and larger than a tennis ball.
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for June 1, 2022

Hyatt Lake continues to fall (down to 14% from 16% on 5/23), while Howard Prairie is holding steady and Emigrant Lake continues to fill (up to 33% from 29% on 5/23). When asked about those trends, Talent Irrigation District Manager Wanda Derry explained, “Both Howard and Hyatt are being drawn down and the water is being put into Emigrant Lake, so that it is available for irrigation here in the valley, when the Board of Directors decide that we are going to start making water deliveries. Once we start, we will only have enough water to run for approximately 30 to 35 days this summer.”
ASHLAND, OR
nbc16.com

Pelican Harbor Food Bank searching for new building to house donations

COOS COUNTY, Ore. - Coos County non-profit Pelican Harbor Food Bank distributes food to over 500 families each week. And now they have a matter of weeks to find a new home. Residents in and around North Bend know they can pick up free items like bread, beans and cereal every Thursday morning in the Pony Village Mall parking lot.
COOS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

FILING PERIOD UNDERWAY FOR OAKLAND ELECTION

The filing period is underway for positions that will be voted on in the City of Oakland General Election on November 8th. City Recorder Carolyn Shields said all filing requirements must be completed by 5:00 p.m. on August 30th. A two-year term as Mayor is up for election. That seat...
OAKLAND, OR
basinlife.com

Klamath Basin News, Thursday, June 2 – Gas Prices In Oregon Up To $5.21 a Gallon; Klamath Falls Downtown Association Receives $200,000 Grant for Old Arcade Hotel Revitalization

The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM, The Herald & News, and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents.
kqennewsradio.com

FILING WINDOW NOW OPEN FOR CITY OF ROSEBURG CANDIDATES

The filing window is now open for candidates who would like to run for Roseburg mayor and city council seats in the Tuesday November 8th General Election. A City of Roseburg release said prospective candidates are encouraged to set up an appointment with City Recorder Amy Sowa to review the election process before completing any filing forms. Appointments can be made by emailing: asowa@cityofroseburg.org.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.2.22

A second year-end look at the Class of 2022 for Roseburg High School with Ford Scholar Ayana Brown and Principal Dr. Jill Weber. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 2 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
klcc.org

New pavilion offers space for year-round farmers market in Eugene

A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
EUGENE, OR
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEMPORARY ANGLING RESTRICTIONS FOR UMPQUA RIVER

Temporary angling restrictions are now in effect for the Umpqua River. A release from the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife said angling at the mouth of all Umpqua River tributaries is now prohibited from the Scottsburg Bridge upstream to the River Forks boat ramp. Angling is closed within two hundred feet from all portions of a tributary’s mouth and in the tributaries themselves from the mouth to two hundred feet upstream.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT RECEIVES GRANT FUNDS

Sutherlin Downtown Development has been awarded just under $200,000 in grant funds to help with the Sutherlin Historic Bank Building Restoration. A City of Sutherlin release said restoration will include the removal and replacement of old HVAC equipment, removal and reroofing of the building, sprinkler system installation and interior asbestos abatement, which will bring the building up to code and useable.
SUTHERLIN, OR
PLANetizen

Eugene Approves ‘Missing Middle Housing’

“The Eugene City Council has unanimously approved a Middle Housing ordinance that’s been in the works for about two years,” reports Rachael McDonald for KLCC. “Before Tuesday’s vote, councilors amended the maximum lot coverage for duplexes, triplexes, fourplexes and cottage clusters to 60%– down from 75%.”
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Mysterious hum: in search of the cause

A reader who lives in the Broadway Neighborhood of West Albany has been bothered by a mysterious humming noise at night, and she wondered if I had any ideas about the cause. “It is a sound with a vibration, like being on an airplane feels,” she wrote. “Some nights it is quite loud and hard to fall asleep to. Other nights it is quite faint, but ever present nonetheless. It comes through ear plugs which seem to accentuate the vibrational hum.”
ALBANY, OR
Portland Tribune

Opinion: Let's have ODOT toll everyone -- or no one

Oregon City resident: Clackamas County should be treated the same as residents of Portland, Salem and Eugene. ODOT is unwavering in its commitment to toll Oregon roads. In my previous articles, I've shared that ODOT wants the extra revenue, and they unashamedly acknowledge that a large portion of the collected tolls will be used to pay for administrative costs, third-party collection, mass transit systems, and pedestrian and bicycle paths.
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.2.22

Scott Cooper with the City of Roseburg Fire Department talks about the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive happening on Friday. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 2 22.
ROSEBURG, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 6/2 – Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Search Warrant, Talent Attempted Murder Suspect Flees Scene in Victim’s Car and Crashes After Elude With CHP

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Josephine Co. Sheriff’s Office Serves Another Marijuana Search Warrant 06/01/22. INCIDENT DATE AND TIME: June 1, 2022 at 6:00 AM. ARRESTED: 1-...
TALENT, OR

