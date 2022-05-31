IN-PERSON MEMORIAL DAY SERVICES RETURN TO ROSEBURG VA
For the first time since the pandemic began, an in-person Memorial Day service open to the community was held at the Roseburg VA on Monday. Around 100 residents turned out to honor those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in one of the many military conflicts over the history of the...
The Roseburg VA Medical Center is seeking volunteers. Acting Public Affairs Director Traci Palmer said positions available include:. Call 440-1000 extension 44352 for more information on any of these volunteer opportunities.
Scott Cooper with the City of Roseburg Fire Department talks about the annual Muscular Dystrophy Association Fill the Boot Drive happening on Friday. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 2 22.
Students and staff at Roseburg High School are preparing for Saturday’s graduation events. The commencement ceremony will be held on Finlay Field at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin seating. Any blankets or items to save seats that are left prior to that time will be removed. Parking assistance will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. With the exception of the reserved area for school board members and school staff, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Lane County Developmental Disabilities Services held a grand opening Wednesday, of a new 25,000 square foot building in Eugene. The place was designed specifically to meet the needs of clients living with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Steven Valvo has I/DD. He’s holding the giant scissors used to cut the ribbon...
Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
The Bay Area Hospital in Coos Bay announced May 25 it would close its inpatient unit for adult psychiatric patients. That’s a blow for a state that is already desperately short of places for people experiencing mental health crises. As WW reported this week, the long-standing space crunch at the Oregon State Hospital, the state’s public psychiatric hospital, has resulted in the warehousing of patients who need residential care in scarce psychiatric beds at privately run hospitals, such as PeaceHealth, Providence and the Unity Center.
City of North Bend release – Stephanie Wilson has been hired as North Bend’s Main Street Manager. She will be responsible for working with downtown merchants, property owners, and other stakeholders to continue our downtown revitalization and renaissance while collaborating to enhance economic vitality through sustainable tourism and urban renewal. Downtown North Bend is an economic generator for the city and the community. As Main Street Manager, Stephanie will be responsible for collaboratively working with economic development, tourism, and urban renewal partners to further the City Council’s goal of supporting, sustaining, and seeking economic vitality for our local businesses. The Main Street program helps sharpen existing business owners’ competitiveness, helps foster entrepreneurial start-ups and expansions, and recruits compatible new businesses and new economic uses to build a commercial district, create jobs and respond to today’s consumers. Stephanie will work with the City Council to appoint a Main Street Board dedicated to serving the central downtown business district and supporting our local community. The Board of Directors will then be tasked with developing and executing a Main Street Work Plan, fundraising and grant opportunities, and downtown projects and events. Stephanie is a North Bend High School graduate and attended Southwestern Oregon Community College. Stephanie has won the “Best of the South Coast Woman’s Boutique” award for the past ten years running. She was also a national winner in the first annual Microsoft Small Business video contest. In 2009, she opened Painted Zebra in the historic Odd Fellows Building in downtown North Bend during the great recession. North Bend’s participation in the Oregon Main Street Network gave it access to the Oregon Main Street Revitalization Grant program, which funds building improvement projects that spur economic development. North Bend is among 28 Oregon Main Street Network organizations to receive matching grants for building projects that encourage economic revitalization in central downtown business districts across the state. Last week, Oregon Heritage, a division of Oregon Parks and Recreation, awarded funding to install a 24-foot neon blade sign at the Liberty Theatre, home of the Little Theatre on the Bay. Stephanie will operate the North Bend Visitor Information Center on weekdays from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm. She can be reached at 541-756-4613 or swilson@northbendcity.org.
Oregon State University Extension Service Douglas County will have a community listening session on Small Farms and Garden topics on Thursday June 9th. Logan Bennett will lead the event which will be held in the upstairs conference room from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Extension office on Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. Bennett said he wants to hear about the challenges and opportunities currently being faced by small farmers, and what educational programming and resources are on their wish list.
The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
A community project in downtown Eugene is finally complete. The Lane County Farmers Market will be in its new year-round pavilion this Saturday. The 8,515 square-foot building is across from the county courthouse on the former “butterfly” parking lot. Eric Brown is the city of Eugene’s Downtown Manager....
Good news, recyclers. Lane County says you can start adding #1 and #2 items back in the curbside recycling bin starting today. These plastic containers, bottles, and jars were excluded in 2018, following a global recycling market crisis. But Angie Marzano, the county’s waste reduction program supervisor, says both the market and sorting process have improved, allowing the return of items stamped with #1 and #2 recycling codes.
EUGENE, Ore. — The City of Eugene is creating world-class outdoor murals around the city ahead of the 2022 World Athletics Championships. The 20x21 mural project aims to “bring color and life to Eugene’s urban landscape to foster pride and contribute to a sense of identity.”. Scenes...
Recent revelations that the city of Eugene is considering turning their temporary lease into a permanent solution has been called “surprising and jarring” by Lane Community College staff that work at the downtown campus. In 2020, LCC administration and the City of Eugene negotiated a temporary lease of the Mary Spilde Center. They are using classrooms and instructor offices for council meetings and office space. The lease ends in January, 2023. At the council work session on May 25, several city councilors expressed interest in making the temporary space permanent.
REEDSPORT, Ore. - It's been three years since the gate has closed to visitors at Loon Lake Recreation Area. The Bureau of Land Management says that's going to change this summer. Fallen trees at Loon Lake Recreation Area after a snowy February in 2019 came with an unexpected cost. "It...
Umpqua Growth Talks will hold a Pitch Night on Wednesday night. The event will be at Backside Brewing Company on Northeast Odell Avenue in Roseburg and begins at 5:30 p.m. It was created by Umpqua Economic Development Partnership as a way to give small businesses a much-needed boost. Six small...
Umpqua Community College Associate Professor of Psychology Georgann Willis talks about a new agreement between UCC and Bushnell University that will allow a bachelor’s degree to be offered on the UCC campus. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 1 22.
Presented by Premier Insurance: Shannon Sebastian and Allan Painter are joined by Savannah Jones from Sunrise Enterprises and Carlos Ortegon from Umpqua Survival. Click here to download for later listening: YOUR CUE 6 2 2022.
