Students and staff at Roseburg High School are preparing for Saturday’s graduation events. The commencement ceremony will be held on Finlay Field at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin seating. Any blankets or items to save seats that are left prior to that time will be removed. Parking assistance will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. With the exception of the reserved area for school board members and school staff, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.

ROSEBURG, OR ・ 7 HOURS AGO