Only in New Orleans, kids second-line from school to summer

with photojournalist Justin Abshire, Wild Bill Wood
 3 days ago

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – They know how to let the good times roll.

And since New Orleans kids are students at the International School of Louisiana, the parade they put on goes around the block.

Then across the street and through the park.

WGNO Good Morning New Orleans features reporter Bill Wood wants you to watch these kids march into summer.

This krewe of kids goes global.

From countries like Egypt.

This brainy bunch will tell you about the pyramids there where the kings are buried.

And they study France.

And they speak the language.

It’s a parade with a purpose.

All at the place started by a group of parents who want kids to study in second-line style.

At the school where even kindergartners speak Spanish or French from the very first day, what better way to wind the school year than a parade.

It’s a parade for everyone on Earth.

Comments / 4

