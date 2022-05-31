GSMNP summer outlook

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Valley Authority and the Knox County Rescue Squad are warning people to use extra caution on or near local waterways after an above-normal stretch of rainfall in the last week. According to the TVA, the Tennessee River Valley received 200% of normal rainfall...
As the summer season begins and temperatures increase, so do the chances of children and animals being forgotten inside hot cars. In an effort to prevent more deaths in Tennessee, there is a law called 'The Good Samaritan' law, which makes it legal for people to respond if they come across a child or animal in distress inside a vehicle.
A new bill requiring some violent criminals to serve 100% of their prison sentence goes into effect July 1st. State Capitol reporter Chelsea Beimfohr, explains who it affects and why Governor Bill Lee hasn't given his stamp of approval.
