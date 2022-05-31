Watkins Memorial softball star Jellison still leader in dugout after knee injury

PATASKALA — Jordyn Wycuff instantly answered when asked about Madison Jellison.

"An absolute GOAT."

The Watkins Memorial softball team returns to the Division I state tournament Thursday, and what will be missing is Jellison behind home plate and in the No. 3 spot in the batting order.

Jellison led the Warriors (28-2) to their first district and regional championships and state final in 2021, and this spring was to be the coronation for Jellison as the “greatest of all time” as Wycuff put it. Instead, a knee injury means Jellison, a 2021 Division I first-team All-Ohioan, will be in dugout when Watkins plays Holland Springfield (24-6) at 3 p.m. Thursday in a state semifinal just as she has been for the Warriors’ previous 30 games.

Wycuff, who at the plate and behind it is a Jellison clone, has incredibly nearly duplicated Jellison’s eye-popping numbers this season. Jellison hit .626 with 11 home runs and 61 RBI a year ago to Wycuff's .506, 10 and 50 this season.

"I am just so proud of her honestly because she works so hard and works the right way," Jellison said. "She is the nicest person to everyone. She is going to lead by example and work the hardest. She does all of the little things the right way. ... When I see her taking my spot, I'm like, 'Oh, we have this.'"

Jellison’s impact this season is in the dugout. A team leader on the diamond, she has not let moving 50 feet and taking off the gear change her role.

"It was very hard to see her go through an injury from the best friend standpoint and having to reflect on it as a teammate," Wycuff said. "She is a huge part of our team now, too. Nothing's changed. She is the biggest cheerleader I have ever seen in my life. She literally leads our whole dugout, but she is the biggest role model to me. She helps me with everything."

With a scholarship to the University of Toledo in hand and a bookshelf full of accolades, Jellison made the decision to return to the basketball program after sitting out the Warriors’ run to a district runner-up finish in 2021.

Jellison’s competitiveness and tenacity made her a rebounding fiend, and she was excelling. Just five games into the season, however, the greatest fear was realized when Jellison suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Hope was held out for the potential of a quick recovery giving Jellison the ability to return late in the season as a designated hitter or pinch-hitter. Jellison surprisingly, however, seemed to quickly come to peace with the writing on the wall.

"I trust that everything is going to work out," Jellison said. "Of course, I miss competing. It's obviously so fun to work hard, have all of the results pay off and being a part of the team. It's weird not playing, but I have come to terms not in a sad way but there is nothing I can do except cheer on the team and work hard to recover."

With her father Mike the head coach and younger sister McKayla at first base, Jellison would not be disappearing from the Watkins softball program, but she was determined to not step back into the shadows either. Jellison has joined co-captain Hannah Hunt at home plate with the coaches and umpires before each game, and her voice in the dugout has if anything grown louder as another dominant season has developed.

"I don't want to have any regrets," Jellison said. "If anyone else was in my position, I would want them to be a good role model and still cheering on their team and doing everything to help the team. It's fun to be a part of it honestly."

Jellison would have been a natural focal point for Watkins’ matchup with Holland Springfield as the Blue Devils’ ace Mady Yackee is a future battery mate of Jellison’s with the Rockets. Lakota West plays North Canton Hoover in the second semifinal with the championship set for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Watkins picked up the slack in a doubleheader sweep of Springfield in mid-April in Jellison’s absence as they have all season. The Warriors were slated to return nine of the 10 players that appeared in last season’s state final, but part of this season’s lineup has been fluid because of injury and the increasing depth of the program.

Watkins players have consistently repeated the cliché mantra on the program’s social media account about going 1-0 each day. As players, however, held a sign that read in part #unfinishedbusiness during the celebration following Saturday’s regional championship victory against Lancaster, it is clear only one truly satisfying result exists for this season.

The Warriors were held to one hit in last year’s 1-0 loss to Massillon Perry in the state final. Jellison took it particularly hard.

"We are doing it for her," Wycuff said. "Obviously, we play for each other all of the time, but we definitely doing it for her this year. That last at-bat, I know that's hard for her, but we have it for her. Two more."

