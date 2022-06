NEW CASTLE, Ind. — Two men and one woman, all from Indiana, were arrested Tuesday and face multiple charges, including possession of methamphetamine. Around 10 p.m. on May 31, an Indiana State Police Pendleton District trooper was driving near the intersection of Broad and North 18th streets in New Castle when he saw a 2005 Chevrolet Impala turn into a business without using their turn signal.

NEW CASTLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO