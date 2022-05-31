ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umpqua, OR

UCC ANNOUNCES 58TH ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

kqennewsradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUmpqua Community College will be celebrating the class of 2022 on Friday June 10th at 6:00 p.m....

kqennewsradio.com

kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL GRADUATION PLAN FOR SATURDAY

Students and staff at Roseburg High School are preparing for Saturday’s graduation events. The commencement ceremony will be held on Finlay Field at 11:00 a.m. Gates will open at 8:30 a.m. to begin seating. Any blankets or items to save seats that are left prior to that time will be removed. Parking assistance will begin at approximately 7:45 a.m., with the gates opening at 8:30 a.m. With the exception of the reserved area for school board members and school staff, parking is on a first-come, first-served basis.
ROSEBURG, OR
kcfmradio.com

Excellence Awards Presented; Memorial Day; 9th Street Paving; COVID-19

Several hundred achievement awards were handed out last night to deserving Siuslaw High School Students. From the podium Principal Mike Harklerode praised the students for their accomplishments and the ability to rebound from a pandemic that delivered a lot of challenges for learning over the past several years. At the end of the program assistant principal Bev Scott spoke about the significance of the Richard N. Whitmore award for excellence. To receive the award a student had to be nominated to at least two of the Senior awards of Citizen, Leader and Scholar. An outstanding boy and girl were chosen from more than a dozen students. Camp Lacouture and Winnie Zhen were the recipients. They will now have the honor of addressing their class at the commencement ceremonies on June 10th. there were several hundred spectators for the award ceremony.
FLORENCE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LAMB SHOW AND BARBECUE IS SATURDAY

The 83rd annual Douglas County Lamb Show and Barbecue is Saturday. The event takes place at the fairgrounds. Activities begin at 8:00 a.m. and include lamb conformation classes, showmanship classes, a wool showcase and more. The lamb barbecue dinner runs from 5:00 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A large plate is...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SENIOR CENTER HOLDING COMMUNITY YARD SALE

The Roseburg Senior Center is holding its annual community yard sale Friday through Sunday. The event will run daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at 1614 Southeast Stephens Street. Space is available for $10 per day for those who wish to participate. Call 391-7502 for more information. Go to:...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OSU SMALL FARMS COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION JUNE 9TH

Oregon State University Extension Service Douglas County will have a community listening session on Small Farms and Garden topics on Thursday June 9th. Logan Bennett will lead the event which will be held in the upstairs conference room from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Extension office on Southeast Douglas Avenue in Roseburg. Bennett said he wants to hear about the challenges and opportunities currently being faced by small farmers, and what educational programming and resources are on their wish list.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

NEW TAKE-OUT MEALS SHOP PLANNED ACROSS FROM ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwich’s out of a building with a drive-through. Brett Smith told News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN that the business will be owned by he and brother Bryon Smith. They are also the owners of TenDown Bowling and Entertainment on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

UMPQUA GROWTH TALKS HOLDING PITCH NIGHT

Umpqua Growth Talks will hold a Pitch Night on Wednesday night. The event will be at Backside Brewing Company on Northeast Odell Avenue in Roseburg and begins at 5:30 p.m. It was created by Umpqua Economic Development Partnership as a way to give small businesses a much-needed boost. Six small...
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MORNING CONVERSATION 6.3.22

Umpqua Valley Arts Community Outreach Director Sarah Holborow talks about the upcoming Summer Arts Festival and talks about summer programs being offered for kids and adults. Click here to download for later listening: 830 6 3 22.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

GHOSTS OF COVINGTON MANOR CONTINUES ON STAGE

The Ghosts of Covington Manor continues on stage at Umpqua Actors Community Theatre. Written and directed by Martin Follose, the production is “a play within a play” and has multiple layers. It is being performed Friday and Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. through June 19th.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

SUTHERLIN SCHOOL DISTRICT TO OFFER SUMMER FOOD SERVICE PROGRAM

The Sutherlin School District will offer a Summer Food Service Program for students in its district. Food Service Supervisor Christy Mack said breakfast and lunch will be available at two locations this summer. Mack said children age 18 and under can take part in the program even if they are not participating in other scheduled activities at the sites. There are a few changes this summer:
SUTHERLIN, OR
kqennewsradio.com

K9 CRACK BIG WINNER AT PITCH NIGHT

K9 Crack was the big winner at Pitch Night held by the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership on Wednesday night. The event was held at Backside Brewing Company and is designed to help local entrepreneurs take their small business to the next level. Several businesses made “pitches” to a group of three judges.
UMPQUA, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG VA SEEKING VOLUNTEERS

The Roseburg VA Medical Center is seeking volunteers. Acting Public Affairs Director Traci Palmer said positions available include:. Call 440-1000 extension 44352 for more information on any of these volunteer opportunities.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

INSIDE DOUGLAS COUNTY 6.2.22

A second year-end look at the Class of 2022 for Roseburg High School with Ford Scholar Ayana Brown and Principal Dr. Jill Weber. Click here to download for later listening: IDC 6 2 2022.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

OREGON MARKS COUNTDOWN TO WORLD ATHLETICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Oregon is gearing up to host the world’s largest and most prestigious track and field event next month, which will bring thousands of visitors from over 200 nations to the state. A release from the office of Governor Kate Brown said The World Athletics Championships – also known as...
OREGON STATE
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE IS SATURDAY

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are holding their Trash to Treasures Sale on Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The event will be at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Avenue. Organizers said the sale will include furniture, books, appliances, kitchenware, gardening equipment, electronics and lots more. Proceeds...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
oregontoday.net

Artist Selected for Downtown Coos Bay Project, May 31

City of Coos Bay Newsletter, May 27, 2012 – The Coos Bay Downtown Associate (CBDA) has some exciting news to share. The CBDA Utility Art Box Project is slated to begin! Local artists will gather on June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme is “Under the Water” and “Tidepools”. The color palette is blue, green, purple, white, and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was very pleased with the submissions we received. Congratulations to the selected artists are Laura Noel, Monica Deatherage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett, and Shayla Van Tassell. A huge thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all the paint and supplies for phase one of the project. Pacific Power, through an agreement with the City of Coos Bay, has sponsored the entire project. We’d like to also send a shoutout to the CBDA Design Committee volunteers for the help in selecting our finalists. CBDA is grateful for all the support.
COOS BAY, OR
nbc16.com

After a 3 year closure, Loon Lake Recreation Area gears up for July reopening

REEDSPORT, Ore. - It's been three years since the gate has closed to visitors at Loon Lake Recreation Area. The Bureau of Land Management says that's going to change this summer. Fallen trees at Loon Lake Recreation Area after a snowy February in 2019 came with an unexpected cost. "It...
kqennewsradio.com

TRASH TO TREASURE SALE TO BE HOSTED BY MASTER GARDENERS

The Douglas County Master Gardeners are hosting a Trash to Treasures sale on Saturday at the Winston Community Center on Southeast Grape Street. The event will include furniture, books, appliances, gardening equipment, electronics, plants and much more. Proceeds will help support the many educational programs that Master Gardeners offer to home gardeners.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
kcfmradio.com

Hospital Recruitments; Recycling Additions; Florence COVID Cases

Hospitals all across the nation are feeling the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. But rural hospitals in places like Florence have always had challenges in recruiting and maintain quality hospital staff, something that Peace Harbor Hospital has been actively looking to change. CAO of Peace Harbor, Jason Hawkins says it all begins with defining a good rural candidate.
FLORENCE, OR

