UCC ANNOUNCES 58TH ANNUAL COMMENCEMENT CEREMONY

City of Coos Bay Newsletter, May 27, 2012 – The Coos Bay Downtown Associate (CBDA) has some exciting news to share. The CBDA Utility Art Box Project is slated to begin! Local artists will gather on June 4 in downtown Coos Bay to paint at five different locations on multiple utility boxes. The theme is “Under the Water” and “Tidepools”. The color palette is blue, green, purple, white, and black. The CBDA put out a call to artists and was very pleased with the submissions we received. Congratulations to the selected artists are Laura Noel, Monica Deatherage, Bailee McMahon, Megan Gray, Kaylen Bennett, and Shayla Van Tassell. A huge thank you to Sherwin Williams for providing all the paint and supplies for phase one of the project. Pacific Power, through an agreement with the City of Coos Bay, has sponsored the entire project. We’d like to also send a shoutout to the CBDA Design Committee volunteers for the help in selecting our finalists. CBDA is grateful for all the support.

COOS BAY, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO