Morrow County, OR

MORROW COUNTY RECEIVES SIGNATURES TO PUT GREATER IDAHO ON THE BALLOT

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast Thursday the Greater Idaho movement submitted a petition to put a ballot initiative onto the November 2022 Morrow County ballot. Organizer Mike McCarter...

Comments / 14

Aileen Hicks
3d ago

This will never happen. Hey all you people in Oregon, Idaho doesn't want you and this would actually take an act of Congress. Stop wasting your tax payer money and giving them false hope. work on fixing your own state and leave Idaho alone!

Reply(2)
11
Robert Ingram
3d ago

Totally stupid, totally irrevant. It literally takes an Act of Congress, with 2/3 ratifying it. These posers are just creating political theater to deflect from their lack of any real platform of ideas to run on.

Reply(1)
7
David Dilworth
2d ago

we here in Idaho don't want Oregonians as a part of our state. keep them out of Idaho as a native member of the state of Idaho. just say no. and I will not be arguing with you about this.

Reply
4
