Cancer

Correction: Hsa-miR-30a-3p overcomes the acquired protective autophagy of bladder cancer in chemotherapy and suppresses tumor growth and muscle invasion

By Thomas I-Sheng Hwang
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Correction to: Cell Death & Disease https://doi.org/10.1038/s41419-022-04791-z, published online 21 April 2022. The original version of this article unfortunately contained an error in an author affiliation. An-Chen Chang's correct affiliation should be Translational Medicine Center, Shin Kong Wu Ho-Su Memorial Hospital, Taipei, Taiwan. We apologize for this error. The original article...

MedicalXpress

Prognostic model predicts survival in elderly with gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma

A prognostic model based on clinical parameters has been developed and validated for predicting overall survival among elderly patients with primary gastrointestinal diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (EGI DLBCL), according to a study published online May 2 in Frontiers in Medicine. Junmin Wang, from the Third Hospital of Hebei Medical University...
Nature.com

Correction: CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies

Cellular & Molecular Immunology (2022)Cite this article. Correction to: Cellular & Molecular Immunology 2021;19:14"“22 https://doi.org/10.1038/s41423-021-00734-4, published online 19 July 2021. The article CD40 stimulation as a molecular adjuvant for cancer vaccines and other immunotherapies, written by T.N.J.B., was originally published Online First without Open Access. After publication in volume...
Nature.com

Enhancer methylation dynamics drive core transcriptional regulatory circuitry in pan-cancer

Accumulating evidence has demonstrated that enhancer methylation has strong and dynamic regulatory effects on gene expression. Some transcription factors (TFs) can auto- and cross-regulate in a feed-forward manner, and cooperate with their enhancers to form core transcriptional regulatory circuitries (CRCs). However, the elaborated regulatory mechanism between enhancer methylation and CRC remains the tip of the iceberg. Here, we revealed that DNA methylation could drive the tissue-specific enhancer basal transcription and target gene expression in human cancers. By integrating methylome, transcriptome, and 3D genomic data, we identified enhancer methylation triplets (enhancer methylation-enhancer transcription-target gene expression) and dissected potential regulatory patterns within them. Moreover, we observed that cancer-specific core TFs regulated by enhancers were able to shape their enhancer methylation forming the enhancer methylation-driven CRCs (emCRCs). Further parsing of clinical implications showed rewired emCRCs could serve as druggable targets and prognostic risk markers. In summary, the integrative analysis of enhancer methylation regulome would facilitate portraying the cancer epigenomics landscape and developing the epigenetic anti-cancer approaches.
Nature.com

Caffeic acid phenethyl ester suppresses intestinal FXR signaling and ameliorates nonalcoholic fatty liver disease by inhibiting bacterial bile salt hydrolase activity

Propolis is commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine. Studies have demonstrated the therapeutic effects of propolis extracts and its major bioactive compound caffeic acid phenethyl ester (CAPE) on obesity and diabetes. Herein, CAPE was found to have pharmacological activity against nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) in diet-induced obese mice. CAPE, previously reported as an inhibitor of bacterial bile salt hydrolase (BSH), inhibited BSH enzymatic activity in the gut microbiota when administered to mice. Upon BSH inhibition by CAPE, levels of tauro-Î²-muricholic acid were increased in theÂ intestine and selectively suppressed intestinal farnesoid X receptor (FXR) signaling. This resulted in lowering of the ceramides in theÂ intestine that resulted from increased diet-induced obesity. Elevated intestinal ceramides are transported to the liver where they promoted fat production. Lowering FXR signaling was also accompanied by increased GLP-1 secretion. In support of this pathway, the therapeutic effects of CAPE on NAFLD were absent in intestinal FXR-deficient mice, and supplementation of mice with C16-ceramide significantly exacerbated hepatic steatosis. Treatment of mice with an antibiotic cocktail to deplete BSH-producing bacteria also abrogated the therapeutic activity of CAPE against NAFLD. These findings demonstrate that CAPE ameliorates obesity-related steatosis at least partly through the gut microbiota-bile acid-FXR pathway via inhibiting bacterial BSH activity and suggests that propolis enriched with CAPE might serve as a promising therapeutic agent for the treatment of NAFLD.
Nature.com

Urolithin A ameliorates obesity-induced metabolic cardiomyopathy in mice via mitophagy activation

Metabolic cardiomyopathy (MC) is characterized by intracellular lipid accumulation and utilizing fatty acids as a foremost energy source, thereby leading to excess oxidative stress and mitochondrial dysfunction. There is no effective therapy available yet. In this study we investigated whether defective mitophagy contributed to MC and whether urolithin A (UA), a naturally occurring microflora-derived metabolite, could protect against MC in experimental obese mice. Mice were fed high fat diet for 20 weeks to establish a diet-induced obese model. We showed that mitochondrial autophagy or mitophagy was significantly downregulated in the heart of experimental obese mice. UA (50"‰mgÂ·kgâˆ’1Â·dâˆ’1, for 4 weeks) markedly activated mitophagy and ameliorated MC in obese mice by gavage. In PA-challenged H9C2 cardiomyocytes, UA (5"‰Î¼M) significantly increased autophagosomes and decreased autolysosomes. Furthermore, UA administration rescued PINK1/Parkin-dependent mitophagy and relieved mitochondrial defects in the heart of obese mice, which led to improving cardiac diastolic function and ameliorating cardiac remodelling. In PA-challenged primarily isolated cardiomyocytes, both application of mitophagy inhibitor Mdivi-1 (15"‰Î¼M) and silencing of mitophagy gene Parkin blunted the myocardial protective effect of UA. In summary, our data suggest that restoration of mitophagy with UA ameliorates symptoms of MC, which highlights a therapeutic potential of UA in the treatment of MC.
MedicalXpress

Gallstone disease shown to be strong predictor of pancreatic cancer

Patients with pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (PDAC) were six times more likely to have had gallstone disease within the year prior to diagnosis than non-cancer patients, suggesting gallstones could be a warning sign for this aggressive and deadly cancer, according to research to be presented at Digestive Disease Week (DDW) 2022. PDAC is the most common pancreatic cancer, accounting for more than 90% of cases, and it is often fatal because it tends to be diagnosed in late stages.
scitechdaily.com

The First-Ever Treatment for Non-Metastatic Brain Tumors

Recurring brain tumor growth is halted with a new drug. A patient’s options are limited when a non-metastatic brain tumor — a meningioma — recurs following surgery and radiation treatment. These aggressive tumors, which occur in up to 20% of cases and can cause patient disability or even death, have no approved medicines.
scitechdaily.com

Failed Clinical Trial Leads to Scientific Breakthrough: Investigating Cancer Drug Toxicity Leads to Critical Discovery

Researchers uncover a new strategy to avoid cancer immunotherapy side effects. It’s not often that a failed clinical trial leads to a scientific breakthrough. When patients in the UK started experiencing negative side effects during a cancer immunotherapy trial, researchers at La Jolla Institute for Immunology (LJI) Center for Cancer Immunotherapy and University of Liverpool went back, examined the data, and worked with patient samples to determine what went wrong.
CANCER
verywellhealth.com

Types of Chemo Treatment

Chemotherapy is a cancer treatment that uses chemicals to kill the fast-growing cells in the body. Because cancer cells grow and multiply quickly, chemotherapy can target them. Chemotherapy is an effective treatment for many types of cancer. It can also have serious side effects. In addition to cancer cells, chemotherapy...
CANCER
Nature.com

Elevated AST/ALT ratio is associated with all-cause mortality in patients with stable coronary artery disease: a secondary analysis based on a retrospective cohort study

The aim of this study is to explore the association between the aspartate amino transferase (AST)/alanine aminotransferase (ALT) ratio and all-cause mortality (ACM) in stable coronary artery disease (CAD) patients treated by percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). The study is a secondary analysis of a retrospective cohort study involving 203 stable CAD patients. Patients were divided into two groups, based on the optimal AST/ALT ratio threshold calculated by the ROC curve (low group: AST/ALT ratio"‰<"‰1.40; high group: AST/ALT ratio"‰â‰¥"‰1.40). Results were compared using hazard ratio (HR) and a 95% confidence interval (CI). ACM occurred in 18 patients after an average follow-up time of 749 (435"“1122) days. Among them, ACM occurred in 6 patients in the low group and 12 patients in the high group, with significant differences between the groups (4.65% versus 16.22%, P value"‰="‰0.005). In the Kaplan"“Meier analysis, an elevated AST/ALT ratio was associated with increased ACM in stable ACD patients (HR 3.78, 95% CI 1.44"“9.93, P value"‰<"‰0.001). An elevated AST/ALT ratio was still found to be an independent prognostic factor for ACM (HR 2.93, 95% CI 1.08"“7.91, P value"‰="‰0.034) after adjusting for potential confounders. Therefore, an elevated AST/ALT ratio is an independent prognostic factor for ACM in stable ACD patients.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Unique characteristics and outcomes of therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia following treatment for multiple myeloma

Therapy-related acute lymphoblastic leukemia (tr-ALL) is an important secondary primary malignancy (SPM) that has recently been appreciated and has an estimated incidence of 3"“9% of ALL cases [1,2,3,4]. Three large phase III clinical trials have demonstrated a significant increased risk of SPM associated with lenalidomide maintenance following therapy with high dose melphalan and autologous hematopoietic cell transplantation (AHCT) in patients with multiple myeloma (MM) with an SPM incidence of 8"“17% and with 4"“17% of those malignancies being hematologic malignancies [5,6,7]. The number of trALL cases in these trials has not been reported. Little is known about the characteristics of trALL in patients with MM compared to patients who had other malignancies prior to the development of trALL. We define tALL as ALL that developed after any prior exposure to cytotoxic chemotherapy and/or radiation for another malignancy, and herein, we report a comparative analysis of characteristics and outcomes of patients with trALL with and without MM from the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center (MCCC).
CANCER
Nature.com

Stress response regulates cancer fibroblasts

Fibroblasts become activated during wound repair and rapidly return to a 'resting' state, and are thus critical for normal tissue homeostasis and tumour development. A new study now reveals an important pro-tumorigenic role for the stress response in cancer-associated fibroblasts that may offer a new opportunity to limit tumour progression.
CANCER
Nature.com

Ability of Swept-source OCT and OCT-angiography to detect neuroretinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson disease and essential tremor

To evaluate the ability of swept-source optical coherence tomography (SS-OCT) implemented with angiography analysis (SS-OCTA) to detect neuro-retinal and vasculature changes in patients with Parkinson's disease (PD) and essential tremor (ET), and to distinguish between both pathologies. Subjects/Methods. A total 42 PD and 26 ET patients and 146 controls underwent...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Cancer-cell-secreted extracellular vesicles suppress insulin secretion through miR-122 to impair systemic glucose homeostasis and contribute to tumour growth

Epidemiological studies demonstrate an association between breast cancer (BC) and systemic dysregulation of glucose metabolism. However, how BC influences glucose homeostasis remains unknown. We show that BC-derived extracellular vesicles (EVs) suppress pancreatic insulin secretion to impair glucose homeostasis. EV-encapsulated miR-122 targets PKM in Î²-cells to suppress glycolysis and ATP-dependent insulin exocytosis. Mice receiving high-miR-122 EVs or bearing BC tumours exhibit suppressed insulin secretion, enhanced endogenous glucose production, impaired glucose tolerance and fasting hyperglycaemia. These effects contribute to tumour growth and are abolished by inhibiting EV secretion or miR-122, restoring PKM in Î²-cells or supplementing insulin. Compared with non-cancer controls, patients with BC have higher levels of circulating EV-encapsulated miR-122 and fasting glucose concentrations but lower fasting insulin; miR-122 levels are positively associated with glucose and negatively associated with insulin. Therefore, EV-mediated impairment of whole-body glycaemic control may contribute to tumour progression and incidence of type 2 diabetes in some patients with BC.
CANCER
Nature.com

Potential role of STAG1 mutations in genetic predisposition to childhood hematological malignancies

Cohesin ring is a multi-protein complex that plays an essential role in a wide range of cellular processes: besides its canonical role in sister chromatids cohesion and segregation [1], the complex gives a fundamental contribution to DNA repair and maintenance of genome integrity [2], and in transcriptional regulation [3]. Cohesin genes are classified as encoding core subunits (SMC1A, SMC3, RAD21, and the paralogs STAG1/STAG2), and cohesin regulatory factors (e.g., NIPBL, HDAC8, and others) [1, 2].
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Consumer health: Treating bladder cancer

More than 81,000 new cases of bladder cancer will be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2022, and more than 17,000 people will die of the disease, according to the American Cancer Society. Bladder cancer occurs in men more frequently than in women, and the risk increases with age, especially after...
CANCER
Nature.com

Paediatric anterior uveitis management in the USA: a single-centre, 10-year retrospective chart review exploring the efficacy and safety of systemic immunomodulatory therapy

To evaluate the efficacy of immunomodulatory therapy (IMT) in paediatric anterior uveitis. Chart review of all patients"‰â‰¤"‰18 years treated for anterior uveitis using a stepladder approach during a 10-year period. The type and duration of IMT were noted. The data were analysed depending on chronicity, aetiology, and type of IMT using appropriate statistical tests. The outcome measures included ocular complications, the need for surgical intervention, and visual outcomes.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Pyroptosis is related to immune infiltration and predictive for survival of colon adenocarcinoma patients

Pyroptosis is a novel type of programmed cell death, initiated by inflammasome. Pyroptosis inhibits the development and metastasis of colon cancer and is associated with patients' prognosis. However, how the pyroptosis-related genes predict the survival of patients is still unclear. In the study, colon adenocarcinoma (COAD) patients were divided into two groups according to the expression of pyroptosis-related regulators through consensus clustering. DEGs between two clusters were analyzed by using COX and Lasso regression. Then, regression coefficients in Lasso were used to calculate the risk score for every patient. Patients were classified into two types: low- and high-risk group according to their risk score. The difference of immune microenvironment infiltration and clinicopathological characteristics between subgroups was performed. Moreover, the nomogram model was built on the bases of risk model and clinicopathological factors. The TCGA-COAD cohort and GEO cohort were used as training and validating set respectively. 398 COAD patients in TCGA training set were identified as two regulation patterns via unsupervised clustering method. Patients in cluster 2 showed better prognosis (P"‰="‰0.002). Through differentiated expression analysis, COX and Lasso regression, a 5-gene prognostic risk model was constructed. This risk model was significantly associated with OS (HR: 2.088, 95% CI: 1.183"“3.688, P"‰="‰0.011), validated in GEO set (HR:1.344, 95%CI: 1.061"“1.704, P"‰="‰0.014), and patients with low risk had better prognosis (P"‰<"‰0.001 in TCGA; P"‰="‰0.038 in GEO). Through ROC analysis, it can be found that this model presented better predictive accuracy for long-term survival. Clinical analyses demonstrated that high-risk group had more advanced N stage, higher risk of metastasis and later pathological stage. Immune-related analysis illustrated that low-risk group had more immune cell infiltration and more activated immune pathways. The pyroptosis-related risk model can be predictive for the survival of COAD patients. That patients with higher risk had poorer prognosis was associated with more advanced tumor stage and higher risk of metastasis, and resulted from highly activated pro-tumor pathways and inhibited immune system and poorer integrity of intestinal epithelial. This study proved the relationship between pyroptosis and immune, which offered basis for future studies.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A synergistic bacterial pool decomposes tebuthiuron in soil

This study aimed to propose an eco-compatible strategy to mitigate the possible environmental contamination caused by tebuthiuron. Therefore, we screened potential tebuthiuron-degrading microorganisms from conventional (CS) and no-till (NTS) systems producing sugarcane. Then, they were bioprospected for their ability of decomposing the target-molecule at 2.48Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1 and 4.96Â mmolÂ gâˆ’1 into CO2 via respirometry. Integrating microbiota from CS and NTS into an advantageously synergistic bacterial pool produced the highest specific-growth rate of CO2 of 89.60Â mg dayâˆ’1, so outstripped the other inoculum. The bacterial CN-NTS framework notably stabilized the sigmoidal Gompertz curve on microbial degradation earliest and enabled the seeds of Lactuca sativa to germinate healthiest throughout ecotoxicological bioassay for cross-validation. Our study is preliminary, but timely to provide knowledge of particular relevance to progress in the field's prominence in remediating terrestrial ecosystems where residual tebuthiuron can persist and contaminate. The analytical insights will act as an opening of solutions to develop high-throughput biotechnological strategies for environmental decontamination.
WILDLIFE

