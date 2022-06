CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Clark County man is accused of trying to set two buildings on fire. William Strange is charged with arson. According to the Lexington Herald-Leader, Winchester Police were called out to a townhouse on Strode Station Circle around 5:00 a.m. Police found trash and wood on fire next to the building.

