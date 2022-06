Two former DUP first ministers have welcomed a Sinn Fein move to write to the Queen on the occasion of the Platinum Jubilee.Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill wrote to the Queen to praise her “significant” contribution to the peace process and to acknowledge her “dedicated public service to the British people” during her 70 years on the throne.Ms O’Neill thanked the Queen for her “warmth and unfailing courtesy” on the occasions when the pair have met and wrote of the “value and respect” she had for the monarch’s contribution to reconciliation.Former DUP leader Dame Arlene Foster praised Ms O’Neill’s...

POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO