How To Attract Crows To Your Yard And Why You Want To

By Lucy Clark
 3 days ago
Crows have long been unfairly painted as lawn foes and bad omens when that is rarely the truth. They are actually remarkably intelligent and social...

BobVila

3 Reasons You Should Always Plant Marigolds in Your Garden

Annual flowers are sometimes more trouble than they’re worth. Since the plants are going to die at the end of the season, is there really a point in bothering?. The answer is: Yes, especially if you choose the right annuals. Unfussy and uncomplicated, marigolds are the perfect garden companion. They’re well suited to ornamental landscaping, container growing, and even vegetable gardens (and the flowers of some varieties are edible). Marigolds are also available in many varieties and colors, and prefer full-sun conditions. These low-maintenance flowers don’t need much looking after, either. Here are a few other persuasive reasons why marigold deserve a permanent spot in your garden.
GARDENING
Tree Hugger

Do You Want to Attract Hummingbirds to Your Garden?

I have recently been working on a garden design for a client in the United States who is keen to attract hummingbirds to her garden. So, today I thought I would share some tips for those who would like to aid and attract these amazing birds to their U.S. gardens.
ANIMALS
Real Simple

How to Store Bananas So They Don't Turn Brown

Bananas are the potassium-packed, portable fruit we all know and love, but they can be a bit of a nuisance. They can bruise or ripen too quickly or not ripen quickly enough; like avocados, bananas are on their own timeline and we're just along for the ride. With that said, there are ways to store bananas in order to have some control over their ripening process and keep them fresh and delicious for longer periods of time. Keep reading for tips on how to store bananas.
AGRICULTURE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Expert's cleaning hacks that will banish flies from your home

No doubt many of us will have noticed more pesky flies buzzing around our home as the weather gets warmer. With windows open more often and flies attracted to any sort of ripe fruit, rubbish, veg or moisture we have around, it's easy to see why they seem to multiply in numbers at this time of year.
ANIMALS
Salon

How to keep cut flowers fresh (almost) forever

There's no denying the instant boost that fresh flowers can give to any room. Be it a generous arrangement you're lucky enough to receive, or a bunch you grabbed from Trader Joe's, flowers — or even just leafy stems, for that matter — can make any room feel warm and inviting.
GARDENING
Eater

How a Family Fruit Stand Became Northern California’s Best-Kept Pie Secret

It started with a fruit stand. In 1950, Sam Ikeda had the idea to cut out the middleman and sell oranges, juicy peaches, ripe pears, and other fruit grown on his small farm directly to customers. He and his wife Sally formed a partnership with Everett Gibson, another farmer with strong business contacts, to start a roadside stall. They set up shop off Highway 40, which was then not more than a two-lane road conveying travelers from Sacramento to Reno. This was well before the idea of getting fresh fruit direct from a farmer became a quintessentially Californian thing to do, making the fledgling farm-to-table operation a couple decades ahead of its time.
FOOD & DRINKS
a-z-animals.com

The 6 Reasons Dogs Lick Your Hands So Much

A happy dog will always try to lick you. Your hands are the first licking targets. There are many reasons for this canine behavior. Understanding the reason behind this behavior will allow you to love and appreciate your dog more. So, why does your dog lick your hands 100% of...
PETS
Daily Mail

Always read the fine print! Montana mansion that sits on its own PRIVATE ISLAND hits the market for $72 MILLION (but owners will have to contend with unfinished interiors AND rumored sea monster akin to the Loch Ness Monster)

A mansion on a private island has gone up for sale at $72 million - and it comes complete with a scary surprise lurking in the water surrounding the home. The huge house, which is located on its own private island - Cromwell Island - in the center of Flathead Lake in Montana, measures across 45,000-square-feet and sits on 348 acres of land.
MONTANA STATE
At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

