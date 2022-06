MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) – An Iowa man and his Minnesota son have been sentenced for their role in the riot in the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court records, 26-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota was sentenced to four months incarceration, with one year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100 in restitution and additional fees. Meanwhile, Daniel Johnson’s father, Daryl Johnson of Saint Ansgar, Iowa was sentenced to 30 days incarceration and a year of supervised release. He’ll also have to pay $2,100. In the plea agreement signed by both men last December, they...

