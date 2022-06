More than five and a half decades since it was released, The Rolling Stones have finally delivered a live performance of their 1966 single ‘Out Of Time’. The legendary rockers played in Madrid last night (June 1), kicking off their ‘SIXTY’ tour of Europe and the UK. As its name suggests, the run comes in celebration of the Stones’ six-decade tenure, having officially formed in June of 1962 (they’d perform their first show as The Rolling Stones a month later). The set spanned 19 songs in total, covering nine of the band’s 23 studio albums.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO