Sedalia man is shot and killed by police

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man is dead after being shot by police in Sedalia. 22 year...

Woman involved in a deadly crash will hear her sentence

The Springfield woman who was found guilty after leaving the scene of a fatal Cole County accident will be sentenced this month. Haily Crabtree was convicted of driving off from a Highway – 50 crash that killed bicyclist Eric Krauter in 2019. She was acquitted on manslaughter charges. She told investigators she didn’t stop because she was scared.
COLE COUNTY, MO
Charges filed against Macks Creek man accused of shooting at home

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Macks Creek man faces charges in Camden County after he's accused of shooting at a home. Deputies arrested Martin B. Perez, 59, early Tuesday morning at a home off of Blackberry Lane in Macks Creek. Investigators responded to the area after a person reported their neighbor was shooting a gun The post Charges filed against Macks Creek man accused of shooting at home appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MACKS CREEK, MO
KC police investigating a deadly shooting near Arrowhead Stadium

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department says it's investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday afternoon. Police say a call reporting the shooting came in just after noon at 12:05 p.m., near 4600 Colonial Terrace. KCPD arrived at the scene to discover the caller, a female...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Former Jefferson City woman involved in fatal hit & run will be sentenced in June

A former Jefferson City woman involved in a fatal hit and run incident in her hometown will learn her fate later this month. On Wednesday, a Cole County judge set a June 15 sentencing date for Haily Crabtree. She’d originally been charged with manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident. But, in April, the judge dropped the manslaughter charge and announced he was taking the leaving the scene charge under advisement.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KC area cops cancel gun raffle

AP – A western Missouri police association has pulled the plug on its plan to raffle off an AR-15 rifle in the wake of recent mass shootings. The Belton Police Athletic Association had planned to raffle off the gun as part of its annual fundraiser supporting an anti-drug education program in schools in the community south of Kansas City, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Shots Fired in Lake Ozark Ends in Arrest

Police have arrested two people in Lake Ozark for firing shots at the Bagnell Dam Strip. Reports say the two suspects were at a local establishment in the Lake Ozark area Monday night when they were asked to leave. That’s when witnesses say the two pulled out guns and started firing shots into the air as they left.
LAKE OZARK, MO
Prisoner dies at Algoa Correctional Center

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Department of Corrections says an inmate died Wednesday afternoon at Algoa Correctional Center. Forty-year-old Michael Damouth was pronounced dead at 2:43 pm on June 1. According to a release, Damouth serving a three-year sentence for stealing $750 or more from St. Louis City, a...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
WARRANT ISSUED FOR LEXINGTON MAN WHO FAILED TO APPEAR FOR COURT PROCEEDING

A warrant has been issued for a 29-year-old Lexington man who failed to make a court appearance late last month. A probable-cause statement alleges Shane Marcus Wilson stole a Bobcat skid steer after an accident on a pond in Lexington. Wilson and a woman were fishing in a boat on a pond near Coyote Lane when the boat overturned. Wilson said he woke up on the bank of the pond and then found a Bobcat skid steer from a nearby outbuilding and drove it without seeking permission. The stolen Bobcat was later located along the wood line just south of Coyote Lane.
LEXINGTON, MO
Four year old boy and five year old girl injured in crash on Highway 36

The Highway Patrol reports two children from Callao sustained serious injuries as the result of a car hitting a truck near Macon on Thursday morning, June 2nd. An ambulance transported the four-year-old boy and five-year-old girl to the Samaritan Hospital. They were passengers in the car. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 29-year-old Derrick Paris of Callao. The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Zachary Fink of Macon, received minor injuries, and he was treated at the scene.
MACON, MO
Highway Patrol: Man dead after exchanging gunfire with Sedalia police

SEDALIA, MO (KCTV) --- A man has been killed after exchanging fire with a Sedalia, Mo., police officer, the Missouri Highway Patrol reports Sunday night. The shooting happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m. US Highway 50 is closed between S. Quincy Avenue and S. Grand Avenue. No officers were injured...

