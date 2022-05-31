Sedalia man is shot and killed by police

The Highway Patrol reports two children from Callao sustained serious injuries as the result of a car hitting a truck near Macon on Thursday morning, June 2nd. An ambulance transported the four-year-old boy and five-year-old girl to the Samaritan Hospital. They were passengers in the car. No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 29-year-old Derrick Paris of Callao. The driver of the truck, 18-year-old Zachary Fink of Macon, received minor injuries, and he was treated at the scene.
