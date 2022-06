(INDIANAPOLIS) – Indy’s Office of Public Health and Safety will visit four east and westside neighborhoods this month with one-stop access to a broad spectrum of services. The Wednesday afternoon “summer outreach” events will offer health screenings, food boxes, trigger locks, job-hunting help, and domestic violence support. Safety director Lauren Rodriguez says all those services are available somewhere, but residents may not be aware of what or where. And she says the June events allow the city to meet residents where they are.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO