Agriculture

U.S. wheat falls on hopes of grain exports from Ukraine

Agriculture Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePARIS/BEIJING, May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures fell on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to unlock grain cargoes blocked in Ukrainian ports and a meeting was scheduled next week to discuss creating a potential sea corridor. Corn also ticked lower, while soybeans edged up. The...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for June 8-15

June 3 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for June 8-15, the agriculture ministry said. $ per tonne Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) June 8-15 - tax 129.2 76.5 78.7 - indicative price 383.4 294.3 297.5 June 1-7 - tax 121.2 76.5 73.9 - indicative price 373.2 294.3 290.7 May 25-31 - tax 110.5 76.5 76.5 - indicative price 357.9 294.3 294.3 May 18-24 - tax 111.9 76.5 77.3 - indicative price 359.9 294.3 295.5 May 13-17 - tax 114.3 74.1 77.0 - indicative price 363.4 290.9 295.0 May 6-12 - tax 120.1 73.5 58.3 - indicative price 371.6 290.0 268.4 April 27-May 5 - tax 119.1 73.3 54.9 - indicative price 370.2 289.8 263.5 April 20-26 - tax 110.7 76.0 66.1 - indicative price 358.2 293.6 279.5 April 13-19 - tax 101.4 75.4 70.6 - indicative price 344.9 292.8 285.9 April 6-12 - tax 96.1 75.4 65.8 - indicative price 337.3 292.8 279.0 March 30-April 5 - tax 87.0 75.6 58.3 - indicative price 324.3 293.1 268.3 March 23-29 - tax 86.4 79.6 53.2 - indicative price 323.5 298.8 261.1 March 16-22 - tax 86.3 77.4 54.1 - indicative price 323.3 295.7 262.3 Russia, one of the world's largest wheat exporters, launched its formula-based duty for grain exports in June 2021 as part of measures the government hopes will help to stabilise domestic food inflation. The Agriculture Ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat firms as uncertainty over Black Sea exports lingers

BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures recouped losses to edge higher on Thursday, after a sharp decline in the previous session as the market gauged the impact of diplomatic talks to unblock Ukrainian ports. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 0.22%...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat and corn higher after slide, soybeans stay firm

(Updates with European trading, adds PARIS to dateline) PARIS/BEIJING, June 2 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat and corn futures rose on Thursday to recover from two-month lows as liquidation by investment funds abated and traders saw supply tensions persisting despite talks to reopen Ukrainian ports blocked since Russia's invasion. A large wheat purchase by Egypt and a report the U.S. government may retroactively raise an ethanol blending mandate lent support to cereal markets. Soybeans ticked higher for a second day, underpinned by export demand. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 1.2% at $10.53-3/4 bushel. On Wednesday, it touched its lowest since early April after a two-day slide. Traders said the pullback in wheat was fuelled by diplomatic efforts to create a Black Sea shipping channel for Ukrainian grain, along with improved weather for North American and European crops. However, there was caution about the likelihood of a deal over Ukrainian ports while fighting continues in Ukraine and as Moscow seeks sanctions concessions rejected by Kyiv and its Western allies. "Hopes are high, but reality is harsh," a China-based trader said of the situation in Ukraine. Egypt's state grains buyer, the General Authority for Supply Commodities (GASC), said on Wednesday it bought 465,000 tonnes of wheat in an international tender. The tender underscored the impact of the war, with no offers of Ukrainian wheat and few offers of Russian wheat despite expectations of a bumper crop in Russia. Export restrictions in India were adding to global supply tensions. India has allowed 469,202 tonnes of wheat shipments since banning most exports last month, but at least 1.7 million tonnes is lying at ports and could be damaged by looming monsoon rains, government and industry officials told Reuters. Traders said there was chatter about interest in European Union wheat from millers in Asia that may now struggle to source supplies from India. CBOT corn added 0.8% to $7.37-1/4 a bushel, after falling on Wednesday to its weakest since late March. Soybeans were up 0.7% at $17.02 a bushel. U.S. President Joe Biden's administration is likely to raise ethanol blending mandates for 2021 to above the figure it proposed in December, Reuters reported, citing sources, in what could boost corn demand in the fuel. The dollar eased, crude oil edged down and share prices rose as talk of potential further Saudi oil output tempered inflation and growth concerns. Prices at 1233 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 1053.75 12.50 1.20 770.75 36.72 CBOT corn 737.25 6.00 0.82 593.25 24.27 CBOT soy 1702.00 11.75 0.70 1339.25 27.09 Paris wheat 384.75 4.25 1.12 276.75 39.02 Paris maize 335.00 5.50 1.67 226.00 48.23 Paris rape 791.00 -5.75 -0.72 754.00 4.91 WTI crude oil 114.69 -0.57 -0.49 75.21 52.49 Euro/dlr 1.07 0.00 0.35 1.1368 -6.03 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Mark Potter)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-French wheat crop rating slips further in week to May 30

PARIS, June 3 (Reuters) - The condition of France's soft wheat crop has declined for a fifth consecutive week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday, as dryness persisted in the European Union's biggest grain producer. An estimated 67% of the soft wheat crop was in good or excellent...
AGRICULTURE
Daily Beast

Putin World Descends Into Fury Over New U.S. Rocket Delivery

President Joe Biden’s latest plan to send advanced rocket launch systems to Ukraine to help defend against Russian advances is already sending Moscow into a rage. Ukrainian officials have been pleading for months for the U.S. to send the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), which will allow them to better target Russian forces from afar, but the Biden administration had held off on providing them out of a concern that the Kremlin might interpret the transfer as an escalation.
MILITARY
rigzone.com

Rapidly Decaying Supertanker Could Explode at Any Time

A rapidly decaying supertanker in the Red Sea could explode at any time, a joint statement from representatives of the U.S. and Netherlands governments has warned. “The Safer is a rapidly decaying and unstable supertanker that contains four times the amount of oil spilled by the Exxon Valdez,” the statement, which was published on the U.S. Department of State’s website late last week, noted.
INDUSTRY
Axios

Fertilizer prices suddenly declining amid 'demand destruction'

Fertilizer prices are coming back down to earth. Why it matters: Fertilizer prices directly influence the price of food as farmers pass along increased commodity costs. Details: "Demand destruction" and the declining cost of ammonia production have lead to a sharp reversal in prices, Bloomberg reports. Flashback: The price of...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm on exports, technical support

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soybean futures firmed on Wednesday, supported by export optimism and tight U.S. supplies, though falling corn and wheat limited gains, traders said. * CBOT July soybeans ended 7 cents higher at $16.90-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT's most-active soybean contract found support at its 50-day moving average of $16.67 a bushel. * CBOT July soymeal lost $2.10 to $412.70 a ton and CBOT July soyoil firmed 0.19 cent to 78.11 cents per lb. * Exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to China - 66,000 tonnes for delivery during the 2021/22 marketing year and 66,000 tonnes during the 2022/23 marketing year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. * The USDA, in its weekly planting progress report, pegged expected soybean acres as 66% seeded, one point below analyst expectations. (Reporting by Christopher Walljasper; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soybeans up 8-10 cents, wheat up 5-10 cents, corn steady-up 2 cents

CHICAGO, June 1 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Wednesday. WHEAT - Up 5 to 10 cents * Wheat was steadying after notching its biggest decline in percentage terms since Feb. 25 on Tuesday, with concerns about export demand for U.S. supplies restricting potential gains. * Egypt's state grains buyer the General Authority for Supply Commodities on Tuesday said it was seeking an unspecified amount of wheat in an international purchasing tender. Traders said the lowest free-on-board offer presented at the tender on Wednesday was $438.86 per tonne for Russian wheat. * CBOT wheat has fallen in four of the past five sessions, giving up 8.6% of its value during that stretch. * CBOT July soft red winter wheat last traded up 5-1/2 cents at $10.93 per bushel. K.C. July hard red winter wheat was last up 8 cents at $11.73-1/2 a bushel, while MGEX July spring wheat was last up 8-3/4 cents at $12.56-1/4. CORN - Steady to up 2 cents per bushel * Bargain buying was expected in corn but a government report that showed farmers had nearly caught up to their typical planting schedule was seen limiting gains. * The U.S. Agriculture Department pegged corn planting progress at 86% as of May 29, up from 72% a week earlier and ahead of the average estimate of 85% and near the five-year average of 87%. * CBOT July corn last traded up 3/4 cent at $7.54-1/2 per bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 8 to 10 cents per bushel * Soybeans firmed on bargain buying and concerns planting in the key production state of North Dakota is still well behind schedule due to cold and wet field conditions. * Benchmark CBOT July soybean futures hit technical resistance near their 10-day moving average overnight. * CBOT July soybeans last traded up 8-1/2 cents at $16.91-3/4 per bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by Mark Porter)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures drop on prospects of Black Sea grains exports

BEIJING, June 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures edged down on Wednesday, as traders gauged the prospect of higher exports after Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed readiness to allow blocked Ukrainian grain vessels from Black Sea ports. Corn ticked lower, while soybeans rose slightly. The most-active wheat contract on the...
AGRICULTURE

