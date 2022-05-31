'One huge funeral that is not ending': Funerals begin for Uvalde victims

There are new details about the initial response to the Robb Elementary School massacre. Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin says a would-be "negotiator" frantically tried to get the gunman inside the Robb Elementary School on the phone, but he didn't answer. And a friend of slain teacher Eva Mireles describes their final moments together. CNN's Nick Valencia has more.
(The Center Square) – Americans blame mental health issues for mass shootings more than access to firearms, a new poll shows. Rasmussen Reports released the poll Tuesday, which found "40% of likely U.S. voters believe mental health is more to blame for mass shootings by young men in America," whereas 30% blame "access to firearms."
An increasingly important leadership role is undergoing what should be a smooth transition in La Salle County. Christine Pozzi will take over as the new La Salle County Public Health Administrator on Monday. She'll replace Julie Kerestes who is retiring after serving in the administrative position for more than two decades.
Comments / 0