Uvalde, TX

Cornyn leading Senate talks today on possible responses to Uvalde shooting

By Steven Pickering
 3 days ago

A select group of Republicans and Democrats in the U.S. Senate will hold a ZOOM video conference today. The Senate is currently in recess, but lawmakers will hold preliminary discussions on possible federal laws or policies that could be changed after the Uvalde school shooting.

Senator John Cornyn of Texas was asked by Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to work with Democrats to look for areas of common ground.

"I'm actually interested in what we can do to make the terrible events that occurred in Uvalde less likely in the future," Sen. Cornyn said after the shooting.

In San Antonio on Monday, Cornyn mentioned background checks, mental health diagnosis and treatment as areas that he would be interested in making a priority. Cornyn indicated he had already begun some discussions with key Democrats, both over the phone and in-person.

"I expect there will be an informed debate about reforms we can make and I look forward to participating in those discussions," he said.

