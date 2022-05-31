ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

First day of early voting in South Carolina

By Kim Vickers
WJBF
WJBF
AIKEN, SC (WJBF)- Tuesday is the first day of early voting, ever, in South Carolina.

Governor Henry McMaster signed a bill on May 13, allowing South Carolinians to vote early for no reason. The hope is that early voting will draw more people to the polls.

Before that, voters could only vote by early in person absentee ballot and they had to have a reason. This law eliminates having to work on election day as a reason to vote absentee.

Michael Bond, Deputy Director for the Aiken County Board of Elections, said this has been a long time coming.

2022 Georgia Primary, Local Election Results

“This is something we’ve been advocating for for a long time. Extending that election day out to everybody over a period of time reduces congestion on election day. It takes so much pressure off of one day, trying to fit such a large population.”

Early voting is open for two weeks prior to the June 14th Primary Election, but only Monday through Friday. No Saturday voting days are scheduled.

Bond said the 2020 election was a bit of a trial run for early voting.

“2020 was kinda the first taste of early voting, because they added the COVID as a reason to vote absentee. So, in that election we had 50 percent of our voters already voted before election day,” he explained.

The South Carolina primaries will include contests for Governor, State Superintendent, and state House seats, as well as local seats. There will be polling questions on the ballot for Republicans, but not for Democrats.

Polls are open from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You will go to your assigned polling location to vote on June 14. If there are any runoffs, they will take place from June 22 to June 24.

CLICK HERE to find your early voting polling location.

