Penfield, NY

New Chick-fil-A restaurant proposed for Penfield

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

A new Chick-fil-A restaurant has been proposed to open in the spot where a diner once stood along Route 250 in Penfield.

Property owner Kerry Ventures Fairport Nine Mile Point Road LLC in their application to the town is seeking to build a 5,600-square-foot restaurant at 2130 Fairport Nine Mile Point Road, which most recently was home to The Cornerstone Restaurant and Café. It was earlier a Perkins Restaurant and Bakery. That eatery closed in 2018 and was later razed. The 5.1-acre lot on the east side of Route 250 is currently vacant, though partially overrun with weeds.

The proposed project seeks to redevelop the property to construct the new restaurant, which would include a triple-lane drive-thru encircling the building and an outdoor patio that would seat 20 people. The interior of the proposed eatery would seat nearly 75 people. The drive-thru, according to the application, could handle at least 50 vehicles.

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 9 at the Penfield Town Hall, 3100 Atlantic Ave., Penfield.

At the hearing, Bohler Engineering of Rochester is expected to outline the plan as the company seeks a conditional-use permit and site plan review to move forward with the project, according to Kerry Ivers, director of developmental services for the Town of Penfield.

As part of the review of the application, town officials and other agencies, including the state Department of Transportation, "will review the traffic study and analysis as part of their due diligence in considering the application," Ivers said. "It is my understanding that the traffic study is forthcoming."

The Planning Board will not vote on the proposed project on June 9, Ivers said.

The involved property is located along Route 250, between Cam's Pizzeria and Classy Chassy Carwash, in Penfield's general business district. According to the proposal, vehicles would enter the Chick-fil-A property through a shared access road that connects to both Routes 250 and 441. A carwash, McDonald's restaurant and M & T Bank are also connected to the same access road.

In addition to the restaurant, new parking, lighting, curbing and utilities are part of the proposed project. All existing features on the property will be demolished and removed as part of the project, according to the application filed with the town. A posted sign on the property notes that the parcel is currently under review by the town.

If approved, the restaurant would be the Rochester area's fourth Chick-fil-A restaurant. The other three locations are located within Monroe County — the first storopened in 2018 on West Ridge Road in Greece, the second opened in 2020 on Marketplace Drive in Henrietta and the third opened last year on East Ridge Road in Irondequoit.

If approved, the Penfield location will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It will be closed on Sundays. Between 125 to 150 people are expected to be hired to operate the business. A timeline for project completion was not released.

