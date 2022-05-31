ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, NY

2 dead in separate crashes in Wayne, Livingston counties

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3D4w5l_0fvXxIsr00

Authorities are investigating several fatal crashes in the Rochester region over the holiday weekend.

A 22-year-old man died early Sunday morning in Wolcott, Wayne County, after crashing an unregistered dirt bike along Wolcott Street in Red Creek, according to New York State Police. Bret R. Gascoigne Jr. was found unresponsive on the ground.

Troopers said that Gascoigne was not wearing a helmet and appeared to have died upon impact. State Police said that Gascoigne was driving a dirt bike north on Wolcott Road when he lost control of the bike, drove off the road and collided with a parked car in the driveway of 6750 Wolcott Road and was thrown off the bike, troopers said.

A motorcyclist died after striking a tractor-trailer at Federal and Telephone roads in York, Livingston County, around 2:35 a.m. Saturday, according to State Police. Torin Gleeson, 29, of Linwood, Livingston County, was southbound on Federal Road when he failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear portion of a westbound tractor-trailer. Gleeson died at the scene, troopers said.

Also announced over the holiday weekend, two women died following a head-on crash on Route 31 in Lyons, Wayne County, earlier this month. Wayne County sheriff's deputies on Sunday identified the two people killed in the crash as Kathy E. Robinson, 61, of Newark, Wayne County, and Nancy Delork, 84, of Lyons.

Deputies said that on May 20, Delork was driving west on Route 31 and drove into the oncoming traffic and struck the eastbound vehicle Robinson was a riding in. Robinson died that day. Delork was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital and died from her injuries one week after the crash, deputies said.

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: 2 dead in separate crashes in Wayne, Livingston counties

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Charges Filed in Ontario County Kidnapping

A 17-year-old suspect linked to a homicide in South Carolina is now one of two people accused by Ontario County authorities of kidnapping. The Ontario County Sheriff's Office says the teenager and 21-year-old Logan French of Canandaigua held a 16-year-old Ontario County resident against their will on May 23rd.The victim was driven around Ontario and Wayne Counties for more than 12 hours until deputies and police stopped the car in the Town of Arcadia and arrested the 17-year-old. French was located earlier this week and was also arrested. Both men are charged with first degree kidnapping. Both are being held without bail.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Livingston County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Linwood, NY
Wayne County, NY
Accidents
County
Wayne County, NY
Rochester, NY
Accidents
City
Rochester, NY
City
Red Creek, NY
City
Newark, NY
Livingston County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Wayne, NY
City
Lyons, NY
Wayne County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Livingston, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Canandaigua man leaves children unattended in motel room

Police arrested a Canandaigua man following a welfare call at the D&D Motel. According to a news release, the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department arrested Davionne X. Williams, 19, of Canandaigua for endangering the welfare of a child and criminal possession of a controlled substance. Williams allegedly left both of...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FingerLakes1.com

Newark man arrested for failure to appear in court

Police took a Newark man into custody following investigation into a bench warrant. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis J. Williams, 42, of Newark on a bench warrant for failure to appear in Ontario County Court. Williams was initially charged with DWI and...
NEWARK, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York State Police#Gannett#Traffic Accident
WHEC TV-10

Search for missing teen results in dangerous car chase

CLYDE, N.Y. (WHEC) - A search for a missing teen ended with a dangerous car accident on Monday night. Around 7:30 p.m. Monday, the Seneca County Sheriff's office was helping locate a missing teen when they got a call reporting a stolen vehicle. Deputies found the vehicle and the teen...
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Alleged attack of girl prompts overhaul of Monroe County probation

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello has ordered a "top to bottom" overhaul of the county’s probation department following the alleged attack and rape of a 12-year-old girl by a level two sex offender who was on probation. The alleged sexual assault, which prompted a review of Monroe County's probation...
MONROE COUNTY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FingerLakes1.com

Penn Yan man charged with unlicensed operation

A Penn Yan man was cited following a traffic stop in the village. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department ticketed Marshall J. Harris, 79, of Penn Yan for aggravated unlicensed operation. Harris was initially stopped for inadequate headlights. During the stop, a DMV check revealed that...
PENN YAN, NY
WHEC TV-10

Sheriff: Children are safe at Gananda Middle School after false report of person with gun

GANANDA, N.Y. (WHEC) — Gananda Middle School was placed on lockdown after a false report of a person with a gun inside the school. All children are safe. Wayne County Sheriff's Deputies said someone inside the school sent the false report through several text messages to 911 at 10:55 a.m. The text message claimed a kidnapping involving someone with a gun was taking place inside the school. The Sheriff's Office said they determined that the report was false and that there was no gun.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Rose Man Arrested for Threatening Woman with Knife

A Town of Rose man has been arrested for threatening a woman with a knife. According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the Thursday arrest of Frank Louder after the an investigation into a November 2021 incident where he is alleged to have broke a bed frame, then prevented a woman from calling 911 while threatening her with a knife.
ROSE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Three juveniles charged with shooting air soft guns at campers

TOWN OF ROCHESTER – Three juveniles are in trouble with the law for allegedly firing air soft guns at patrons at the Rondout Valley Campground in the Town of Rochester. Investigation by State Police from the Wawarsing barracks found that approximately 15 people were shot and injured by the juveniles. No one was seriously injured.
ROCHESTER, NY
Democrat and Chronicle

Democrat and Chronicle

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
419K+
Views
ABOUT

DemocratandChronicle.com is the home page of Rochester NY, with in-depth and updated local news, sports, things to do, investigative journalism and opinions.

 http://democratandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy