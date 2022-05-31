Man shot, killed on Hudson Ave. identified

A Rochester man was shot and killed while driving on Hudson Avenue on Sunday afternoon.

Orlando Santiago, 42, was driving north on Hudson, near Roycroft Drive, around 4:30 p.m. when someone from a second vehicle fired multiple gunshots at Santiago, which struck and killed him, said Rochester Police Capt. Frank Umbrino.

Santiago's pickup "careened off the roadway, traveled up the sidewalk for about a block" and crashed into a tree at the corner of Hudson Avenue and Ernst Street, Umbrino said. Santiago, who was alone in his truck, was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Santiago was the security guard who fatally shot a man in the parking lot of Cedarwood Towers on East Main Street on Jan. 8, 2019, according to Rochester police. A Monroe County grand jury later that year determined that the shooting was justified and that Santiago would not face any criminal charges in connection with the death of Bradley Thomas, 26, a resident of the building who "was acting in a manic state, harassing others and threatened" Santiago, according to the Monroe County District Attorney's Office.

Umbrino said that officers "will not speculate on a motive" in Sunday's homicide.

No charges have been filed in connection with the slaying, which marked Rochester's 26th homicide of 2022.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 911, RPD's Major Crimes Unit at (585) 428-7157 or CrimeStoppers at (585) 423-9300.

