ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omaha, NE

Omaha hits new strides in construction activity

By Cindy Gonzalez
Nebraska Examiner
Nebraska Examiner
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FXtHL_0fvXxCaV00

Crane lifts building material to top of an apartment complex under construction for GreenSlate Development along midtown Omaha's Turner Boulevard near Dewey Park. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

OMAHA — The signs are plentiful: newly framed houses around town, freshly bulldozed land, tower cranes dotting the skyline.

Now a recently released report reinforces that construction activity in Nebraska’s largest city has reached new heights in several ways.

According to the City of Omaha’s latest annual “Building and Development Summary,” the total estimated value of building permits issued by the Planning Department last year climbed to roughly $1.15 billion — the highest yearly tally on record for the city and second highest when accounting for inflation.

2022 could finish even stronger

That price tag reflects construction ranging from houses and apartments to converted structures to new, altered or expanded properties containing office, retail, educational and other operations.

Westline at Flanagan Lake, rendering (Courtesy of Simonson & Associates Inc.)

In all of last year, about 1,349 acres of land got the official green light for final platting, which meant the area was to be divided, parceled or otherwise prepared for new development. Not since 2005 had Omaha city leaders okayed that much ground to be platted, the report noted.

“Obviously people are investing in the community,” said City Planning Director Dave Fanslau. “It was a busy year, a historic year, just a lot of activity for the development and construction industries.”

Rendering shows southeast corner of 12 & William apartments in Little Bohemia neighborhood south of Omaha’s downtown. (Courtesy of BVH Architecture)

City officials expect 2022 to finish with as much or more permit activity, especially if the skyline-changing $600 million Mutual of Omaha downtown office tower gets out of the ground yet this year.

Because building permits and plat approvals are granted in early stages of a project, they’re good indicators of investment and economic growth to come. Many of the projects that got the go-ahead last year are now noticeable and changing the landscape of today.

Indeed, 2021 ushered in a burst of building that included downtown student dorm rooms, a riverfront science museum, senior apartments, hotels, schools, banks and an Amazon warehouse.

Development, by the numbers

Consider other highlights of the report:

  • The number of permits issued last year to build 3,170 residential dwellings (that’s houses and apartments combined) was slightly less than the previous year but above the annual average of about 2,800 during the previous 10 years. The 2021 residential permit count is the third highest since 2005.
  • Of the 3,170 homes, about half were single-family houses and duplexes and the other half were apartments and townhomes. That essentially even split reflected the same basic pattern over the past decade.
  • Platting activity for nonresidential-type construction projects — that would include commercial, office, industrial and mixed-use ventures — hit a 13-year high, with 476 acres receiving final plat approval last year. For perspective, Omaha’s annual average during the previous decade was 159 acres.
  • The total valuation of that nonresidential development, according to permits, rose to $721 million last year, the highest on record for the city.

Top 10 residential projects, by 2021 Omaha building permit totals

  • Westline at Flanagan Lake, 237 units, 16880 Ogden St.
  • Big Elk Townhomes, 192 units, 3406 N. 187th Court.
  • Clove Apartments, 176 units, 8004 Farnam Drive.
  • Highlander Phase IV, 120 units, near 29th and Burdette Streets.
  • Creighton University student housing, 115 units, 2500 California Plaza.
  • Little Bohemia apartments, 107 units, 12th and William Streets.
  • Trade Winds Apartments expansion, 102 units, 5030 S. 208th Plaza.
  • Juniper Rows at Olde Towne, 101 units, 1615 N. Main St.
  • 131 Fort senior apartments, 80 units, 13100 Fort St.
  • Hawthorne Apartments, 78 units, 17665 Welch Plaza.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iUAkn_0fvXxCaV00

Construction ongoing at one of biggest Omaha residential projects issued permits last year, Clarity Development’s 107 Little Bohemia apartments near 12th and William Streets, south of downtown. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

The 60-page report, packed with data and punctuated with graphics and charts, was posted on the city’s website without any  fanfare. It covers building activity within the city limits and three miles beyond.

City planners noted in their analysis that Omaha’s housing market was strong, even though the total estimated value of residences issued building permits in 2021 dipped compared to the year before (from $461 million to nearly $431 million).

Dense is good, say urban planners

The permit activity showed that housing projects launched last year were more heavily concentrated in suburban Omaha: Twice as many residential permits were issued west and outside of the Interstate 680 loop than inside of it. That stands in contrast with the unprecedented year of 2017, when for the first time in modern history, more building permits were issued in urban areas closer to the core of the city than its outskirts.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YfWB6_0fvXxCaV00

Apartments go up along midtown Omaha’s Turner Boulevard near Dewey Park. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Remarkable, however, is the data showing that new housing campuses overall are getting more dense, even in suburban Omaha. Over the past five years, the average number of dwellings per acre of final platted residential development was about three. That has doubled to about six.

City planners attributed much of the shift to projects such as Heartwood Preserve, the mixed-use redevelopment that offers a variety of housing and a good concentration of apartments in a campus setting near 144th Street and West Dodge Road.

‘Bullish’ on apartments

It’s a movement policymakers like to see, as developable land in Omaha is growing more scarce. Fanslau said building up instead of out — fitting more housing and population on less ground — helps build the city’s property tax base and generally saves on the cost of public services.

“We hope that trend continues, no doubt,” he said. “We don’t promote density just for density’s sake. It has to be designed appropriately. But it’s very important and takes advantage of existing infrastructure, sewers, water and roads.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fkPiG_0fvXxCaV00

Westline at Flanagan Lake, view looking east over lake (Courtesy of Simonson & Associates Inc.)

With its 237-unit rental housing project rising near the relatively new Flanagan Lake, Woodsonia Real Estate launched the city’s largest apartment project of last year, according to permit records.

Woodsonia’s Carson Stratman said he and his team actually started planning for Westline at Flanagan Lake before the pandemic struck and prompted them to pause. The group didn’t foresee a “housing boom” to follow so soon, he said. Now, in addition to moving forward with the first 237-unit phase, Woodsonia envisions upping the count in that northwest Omaha pocket eventually to about 500 apartments, he said.

“We’re bullish on the multifamily market right now,” Stratman said. He believes demand will continue for rentals, largely because he said the cost of single-family homes has “skyrocketed.”

In both the Omaha and Lincoln areas, the median price of a house, counting both new and existing home sales, went up about 13% in just a year’s time. The jump from about $236,000 to $268,000 compares sales so far this year with the same time frame last year.

Population density only slowly rising

City planners said in the report that activity related to the non-residential side of building permits  — which would be commercial, office industrial and mixed-use — moved at a strong pace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZmqBh_0fvXxCaV00

Old grocery store is being transformed into a trendy coffee shop near 30th and Leavenworth Streets. (Cindy Gonzalez/Nebraska Examiner)

Ranking among the most giant of those projects, in terms of square footage, were the Douglas County justice center office tower and youth center, a few schools and the Amazon warehouse.

The estimated $721 million total value of nonresidential development permits represented a banner year. In contrast, as measured by physical building space, 2021’s 1.73 million square feet of total construction and renovation work fell about 13% short of the previous 10-year average.

Meanwhile, the city’s population density has been slowly rising from a low of 4.8 people per acre in 2008 to today’s 5.2. The report shows that since 1960, Omaha’s land area has more than doubled, growing 175% while city population has grown by only about 59%. That resulted in a long-term decline of population density — from about 8.9 people per acre in 1960 to today’s 5.2.

Fanslau reiterated the city’s call for greater density and infill development efforts to beef up the people count and to help offset fiscal implications.

“It’s very important,” he said. “We like density.”

Top 10 nonresidential projects, by 2021 Omaha building permits

  • Douglas County Justice Center office tower and youth center, 212,000 square feet, 17th and Harney Streets.
  • Bluestem Middle School, 177,000 square feet, 5610 S. 42nd St.
  • Amazon Warehouse, 141,360 square feet, 8376 N. 72nd St.
  • Bennington South Middle School, 125,847 square feet, 9809 N. 171st St.
  • Steelhouse Omaha concert venue, 103,200 square feet, 1100 Dodge St.
  • Floor and decor store, 79,611 square feet, 350 Rose Blumkin Drive.
  • Stratford Elementary School, 65,090 square feet, 9303 N. 171st St.
  • Kiewit Luminarium, 57,648 square feet, 345 Riverfront Drive.
  • R+L Carriers service center, 56,648 square feet, 8601 N. 117th St.
  • Moxy Hotel, 46,031 square feet, 409 S. 12th St.

The post Omaha hits new strides in construction activity appeared first on Nebraska Examiner .

Comments / 0

Related
1011now.com

WarHorse Gaming submits application for Nebraska gaming license

WINNEBAGO, Neb. (KOLN) - WarHorse Gaming announced Thursday that an official application has been submitted to the Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission for a gaming license to operate casinos at Horsemen’s Park in Omaha and Lincoln Race Course in Lincoln. Warhorse Gaming is the first casino operator to submit an application.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

BREAKING: Omaha residents react to crash, chase suspect

Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated: 9 hours ago. State officials have been in Omaha testing to see if chemicals...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

‘Conversation’ on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15

LINCOLN — Martha Shulski is mighty busy these days. Shulski, the state climatologist since 2016, has seen a big increase in requests for talks on climate change since Nebraska was hit by a devastating “bomb cyclone” wave of flooding in the spring of 2019. “That seemed to spark more interest,” she said. “It was a […] The post ‘Conversation’ on climate change coming to Lied Center on June 15 appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Omaha, NE
Industry
Local
Nebraska Business
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Omaha, NE
Omaha, NE
Business
Local
Nebraska Industry
Omaha, NE
Government
WOWT

Officials alert Omaha residents of delayed yard waste collection

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials from the Public Works Department and Environmental Quality Division wanted to alert Omaha residents Thursday of a delay in yard waste collection. According to the release, officials will focus on collecting Thursday’s and Friday’s yard waste on Monday, June 6. They say it’s...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Federal arrest for Omaha man accused of stealing mail

In the middle of an Omaha neighborhood, a high-speed crash late in the afternoon. Construction of casinos in Lincoln and Omaha will begin as soon as possible. Omaha Police are warning homeowners to pay attention because of a string of recent thefts. Omaha officials improving response to chemical fires. Updated:...
OMAHA, NE
Sioux City Journal

Omaha casino eyes summer groundbreaking

OMAHA -- If all goes as planned, gamblers could hit the jackpot as soon as next spring in Omaha. WarHorse Gaming — a subsidiary of Ho-Chunk Inc., the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska — intends to break ground this summer on what it calls a “dynamic casino, racing and entertainment complex” at the current site of Horsemen’s Park near 63rd and Q Streets.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska officials report missing Lincoln inmate

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported a missing inmate from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln Wednesday night. Officials say James Crihfield, 30, received permission for a personal furlough to a hospital and were alerted when the electronic monitoring device he was wearing was removed.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Housing Projects#Urban Areas#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Greenslate Development#The Planning Department#Simonson#City Planning
WOWT

6 News WOWT programming notes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - 6 News is calling viewers’ attention to some temporary time changes for a few of its broadcasts in coming days. Our Midday newscast will be pre-empted on Thursday and Friday by the French Open, but we will bring you any news updates during program breaks, and you will be able to follow our Stuff the Bus progress on Thursday by following the 6 News Facebook page.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha traffic advisory: Police training on city streets Thursday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police alerted the public Thursday morning that officers would be conducting police escort training around the city. The training with other local agencies and affecting multiple precincts requires authorities to briefly shut down stretches of roadway. Drivers were asked to be patient if they happen...
OMAHA, NE
iheart.com

Various Extended Lane and Shoulder Closures on Highway 75 Start This Week

(Omaha, NE) -- A major interstate construction project gets underway in Omaha on Wednesday. The Nebraska Department of Transportation says beginning June 1st through the fall of 2022, there will be shoulder closures along U.S. Highway 75 northbound at J Street. NDOT says additionally, beginning June 6 through fall 2022, there will be various overnight lane closures from 9:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. along US-75 southbound starting at the Interstate 480 interchange to Chandler Road. The lane and shoulder closures will allow for bridge repairs, and road resurfacing and repairs.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Omaha 168th Street project sees steady progress

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A busy road in southwest Omaha has been closed to traffic for just over a year, but construction officials say the project is on schedule. Construction crews ripped out 168th Street between Pacific and West Center in April 2021. They are turning it into a four-lane...
OMAHA, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Construction
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
News Channel Nebraska

Still no cause determined for large Nox-Crete fire in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. -- Authorities continue to investigate a fire that ripped through a south Omaha community earlier this week. The Omaha Fire Department continued to put out hot spots throughout Tuesday, a day after the Nox-Crete chemical company's building on S. 20th Street was destroyed. What started as a fire...
1011now.com

Dottie, oldest giraffe at Omaha zoo, dies

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Wednesday that its oldest giraffe has died. Dottie, a female giraffe, died May 31 and according to the release, she was 22 years, 8 months, and 19 days old. The release further states she fell Tuesday morning unable...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

WOWT The aftermath of the massive Omaha chemical fire

The aftermath of the massive Omaha chemical fire Tuesday, May 31, 2022. An unidentified woman is accused of taking a cat from the Nebraska Humane Society. John Ezell Jr. shot and injured Omaha Police Officer Ken Fortune during a September 2018 traffic stop and was himself shot by other officers returning fire, police records state.
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Former Nebraska state champion transfers to Creighton

(Omaha) -- The Creighton tennis program picked up a pair of transfers on Wednesday. Those pledges came from Leanne Kendall and Bianca Rademacher. Kendall comes to Omaha from Bryant, where she won 74 matches in her four seasons, including 29 last season. Rademacher – a Lincoln East graduate – transfers...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska inmate escapes during hospital trip

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A Nebraska inmate escaped after going to a hospital on Wednesday, according to the Department of Correctional Services. Authorities say James Crihfield, an inmate at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln, was granted permission to go the hospital. An alert indicated that he took off his electronic...
klkntv.com

Shakers Gentlemen’s Club demolished in Waverly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A well-known Waverly business was demolished on Thursday. The Shaker’s Gentlemen’s Club stood near the Interstate 80 Waverly exit for over 25 years. The Waverly business had not been reopened since it was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Thursday, the gentlemen’s...
WAVERLY, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Nebraska Examiner

Lincoln, NE
481
Followers
448
Post
69K+
Views
ABOUT

Nebraskans want accountability from their elected officials and government. Are their tax dollars well-spent? Are state agencies and local governments responsive to the people? Are officials, programs and policies working for the common good and a better future for our state? The Nebraska Examiner was established to provide a hard-hitting, daily flow of important news, scoops and reports to help us better understand our community. Our website is free — free of ads, free of paywalls, free of paid subscriptions. The Nebraska Examiner is independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan, dedicated to producing a vigorous news report about the Cornhusker State. We also provide a forum for commentary. Opinion pieces are labeled as such, and Examiner reporters do not contribute to our commentary. We invite commentary from the community. We make our work available to your community newspapers and other media outlets with proper attribution. The Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Examiner retains full editorial independence.

 https://nebraskaexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy