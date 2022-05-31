Here's the ultimate 2022 Sioux Falls restaurant patio and outdoor dining guide
Patio season is among us again now that the weather is starting to warm up.
Over 80 local restaurants, bars and coffee shops in Sioux Falls feature outdoor seating that ranges from rooftop patios to sidewalk tables to temporary street seating.
The Argus Leader compiled a list of places with patios and outdoor seating so planning your afternoon cocktails or burgers-and-beers night is that much more convenient.
18th Amendment
1301 W. 41st St.
22 Ten Kitchen and Cocktails
2210 W. 69th St.
Agua Fresh
101 S. Phillips Ave.
All Day Café
Shares a patio with Tap House 41
2101 W. 41st St. #24
Alpine Inn
212 S. Sneve Ave.
Attic Bar and Grill
4601 E. 41st St.
Backyard BBQ
3705 S Western Ave.
B&G Milkyway locations
BB's Pub N Grill
3400 W 49th St
The Barrel House
4701 E. 54th St.
Bin 201
201 E. 11th St.
Blarney Stone Pub
Garage doors open for hybrid "outdoor" dining. Also has sidewalk tables.
333 S. Phillips Ave.
Blue Rock Bar and Grill
4021 N. Bobhalla Dr.
Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen
Covered patio seating with a wind and rain barrier
500 N. Main Ave. #100
The Breaks
311 E. 12th St.
Camille's Sidewalk Café
1216 W. 41st St.
Carino's
2310 S. Louise Ave.
Carnaval Brazilian Grill
2401 S. Carolyn Ave.
Carpenter Bar
215 S. Phillips Ave.
Cathedral District
Plans are in place for a new coffee shop or restaurant in the downtown Cathedral District. No tenant has been announced yet, but the renovated historic building will feature rooftop and ground-level patios.
CH Patisserie
309 S. Phillips Ave.
Chef Lance's on Phillips
431 N. Phillips Ave.
Cherry Creek Grill
3104 E. 26th St.
Chick-fil-A
4101 W. 41st St.
Club David
214 W. 10th St.
Coffea Roasterie and Espresso Bar
200 S. Phillips Ave. and 2318 S. Louise Ave.
Crave American Kitchen and Sushi Bar
201 E. Eighth St.
Crawford's Bar and Grill
214 S. Phillips Ave.
Crooked Pint and Ale House
2020 W. Russell St.
Daily Clean Food and Drink
6215 S. Western Ave.
DaDa Gastropub
402 N. Main Ave.
Falls Landing
200 E. Eighth St.
Falls Overlook Café
825 N. Weber Ave.
Fernson Downtown
332 S. Phillips Ave.
Fiero Pizza
212 S. Phillips Ave.
Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers
600 South Highline Place
Gateway Lounge and Casino
3408 S. Gateway Boulevard
Glacial Lakes Distillery
200 S. Main Ave.
Granite City Food and Brewery
2620 S. Louise Ave.
Great Shots
Bay seating is technically outdoor seating, but air conditioning and heating is also available at seating.
2505 W. Benson Road
Harvester Kitchen by Bryan
196 E. Sixth St. #100
The Hello Hi
120 S. Phillips Ave.
Highball cocktail bar
440 E. 8th St.
Jacky's Restaurant
There is a patio at the East 10th Street location.
3308 E. 10th St.
JJ's Wine Spirits and Cigars
3000 W. 57th St.
Jones 421 building
Courtyard serves as outdoor seating for Swamp Daddy's, Boki European Street Food and Gelato, The Source Roastery and what will soon be Flying Santo taco bar.
421 N. Phillips Ave.
Josiah's Coffee House
104 W. 12th St.
Krav'n
3512 W. 74th St.
Leonardo's Café
301 S. Main Ave at the Washington Pavilion
Let it Fly
5001 S. Western Ave.
The Lie Brary
5108 S. Marion Road
Look's Marketplace
500 E. 69th St.
Lucky's
224 S. Phillips Ave.
Lupulin Brewing Co.
2425 S. Shirley Ave. #112
M.B. Haskett
324 S. Phillips Ave.
MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub
236 S. Main Ave.
Mama Ladas
116 W. 11th St.
Mama's Phried and Phillys
111 E. 10th St. #1/2
McNally's Irish Pub
6211 S. Old Village Place
Minerva's
301 S. Phillips Ave.
Monk's Ale House
420 E. Eighth St.
Nick's Gyros
1512 W. 41st St.
Obscure Brewing Co.
5200 E. Garfield St.
Ode to Food and Drinks
300 N. Cherapa Place
Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza
775 N. Phillips Ave.
Parker's Bistro
210 S. Main Ave.
Parlour Ice Cream House
340 S. Main Ave.
Pave
130 S. Phillips Ave.
Phillips Avenue Diner
121 S. Phillips Ave.
Poke Picks
3412 S. Western Ave.
Potbelly Sandwich Shop
2101 W. 41st St. #54
R Wine Bar
322 E. Eighth St.
Remedy Brewing Co.
401 E. Eighth St. #120
Roam Kitchen and Bar
4525 W. Empire Place
RoundHouse Brew Pub
1515 E. 69th St.
The Rush
2701 W. 41st St. #B
Sanaa's Mediterranean Gourmet
401 E. 8th St. #100
The Sandbar
2310 S. Marion Road #100
Scooter's Coffee House
Two Scooter's locations have outdoor seating available: 5009 S. Western Ave. #240 and 7710 S Dakota Hawk Ave (85th Street and Minnesota Avenue)
Severance Brewing Co.
701 N. Phillips Ave. #110
Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill
1903 S. Ellis Road
Sickies Garage
2616 S. Louise Ave.
Sunny's Pizzeria
1801 S. Walts Ave.
Tap House 41
Shares patio with All Day Café.
2101 W. 41st St.
Tavern 180
2101 W. 69th St. #107
Tinner's Public House
449 W. 69th St.
Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse
3202 E. 10th St.
Tommy Jacks Casino
214 E. 12th St.
The Treasury
100 N Phillips Ave.
Vinyl Taco
3609 S. Western Ave.
Wiley's
330 N. Main Ave.
WoodGrain Brewing Co.
101 S. Phillips Ave. #100
Woody's Pub and Grill
Only beer is allowed on the patio.
900 S. Marion Road
Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack
7321 S. Grasslands Place
