Sioux Falls, SD

Here's the ultimate 2022 Sioux Falls restaurant patio and outdoor dining guide

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 3 days ago

Patio season is among us again now that the weather is starting to warm up.

Over 80 local restaurants, bars and coffee shops in Sioux Falls feature outdoor seating that ranges from rooftop patios to sidewalk tables to temporary street seating.

The Argus Leader compiled a list of places with patios and outdoor seating so planning your afternoon cocktails or burgers-and-beers night is that much more convenient.

Did we miss your favorite patio? Email reporter Symmone Gauer at sgauer@gannett.com to let her know.

18th Amendment

1301 W. 41st St.

22 Ten Kitchen and Cocktails

2210 W. 69th St.

Agua Fresh

101 S. Phillips Ave.

All Day Café

Shares a patio with Tap House 41

2101 W. 41st St. #24

Alpine Inn

212 S. Sneve Ave.

Attic Bar and Grill

4601 E. 41st St.

Backyard BBQ

3705 S Western Ave.

B&G Milkyway locations

BB's Pub N Grill

3400 W 49th St

The Barrel House

4701 E. 54th St.

Bin 201

201 E. 11th St.

Blarney Stone Pub

Garage doors open for hybrid "outdoor" dining. Also has sidewalk tables.

333 S. Phillips Ave.

Blue Rock Bar and Grill

4021 N. Bobhalla Dr.

Bread and Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Covered patio seating with a wind and rain barrier

500 N. Main Ave. #100

The Breaks

311 E. 12th St.

Camille's Sidewalk Café

1216 W. 41st St.

Carino's

2310 S. Louise Ave.

Carnaval Brazilian Grill

2401 S. Carolyn Ave.

Carpenter Bar

215 S. Phillips Ave.

Cathedral District

Plans are in place for a new coffee shop or restaurant in the downtown Cathedral District. No tenant has been announced yet, but the renovated historic building will feature rooftop and ground-level patios.

More: Here are the 11 Sioux Falls restaurants planned to open (so far) in 2022

CH Patisserie

309 S. Phillips Ave.

Chef Lance's on Phillips

431 N. Phillips Ave.

Cherry Creek Grill

3104 E. 26th St.

Chick-fil-A

4101 W. 41st St.

Club David

214 W. 10th St.

Coffea Roasterie and Espresso Bar

200 S. Phillips Ave. and 2318 S. Louise Ave.

Crave American Kitchen and Sushi Bar

201 E. Eighth St.

Crawford's Bar and Grill

214 S. Phillips Ave.

Crooked Pint and Ale House

2020 W. Russell St.

Daily Clean Food and Drink

6215 S. Western Ave.

DaDa Gastropub

402 N. Main Ave.

Falls Landing

200 E. Eighth St.

Falls Overlook Café

825 N. Weber Ave.

Fernson Downtown

332 S. Phillips Ave.

Fiero Pizza

212 S. Phillips Ave.

Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers

600 South Highline Place

More: Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers to open first Sioux Falls location Tuesday

Gateway Lounge and Casino

3408 S. Gateway Boulevard

Glacial Lakes Distillery

200 S. Main Ave.

Granite City Food and Brewery

2620 S. Louise Ave.

Great Shots

Bay seating is technically outdoor seating, but air conditioning and heating is also available at seating.

2505 W. Benson Road

Harvester Kitchen by Bryan

196 E. Sixth St. #100

The Hello Hi

120 S. Phillips Ave.

Highball cocktail bar

440 E. 8th St.

Jacky's Restaurant

There is a patio at the East 10th Street location.

3308 E. 10th St.

More: Jacky's closes downtown Sioux Falls restaurant

JJ's Wine Spirits and Cigars

3000 W. 57th St.

Jones 421 building

Courtyard serves as outdoor seating for Swamp Daddy's, Boki European Street Food and Gelato, The Source Roastery and what will soon be Flying Santo taco bar.

421 N. Phillips Ave.

More: California couple to bring Mexican flavors to Sioux Falls with Flying Santo taco bar

Josiah's Coffee House

104 W. 12th St.

Krav'n

3512 W. 74th St.

Leonardo's Café

301 S. Main Ave at the Washington Pavilion

Let it Fly

5001 S. Western Ave.

The Lie Brary

5108 S. Marion Road

Look's Marketplace

500 E. 69th St.

Lucky's

224 S. Phillips Ave.

Lupulin Brewing Co.

2425 S. Shirley Ave. #112

M.B. Haskett

324 S. Phillips Ave.

MacKenzie River Pizza Grill and Pub

236 S. Main Ave.

Mama Ladas

116 W. 11th St.

Mama's Phried and Phillys

111 E. 10th St. #1/2

McNally's Irish Pub

6211 S. Old Village Place

Minerva's

301 S. Phillips Ave.

Monk's Ale House

420 E. Eighth St.

Nick's Gyros

1512 W. 41st St.

Obscure Brewing Co.

5200 E. Garfield St.

Ode to Food and Drinks

300 N. Cherapa Place

Papa Woody's Wood Fired Pizza

775 N. Phillips Ave.

Parker's Bistro

210 S. Main Ave.

Parlour Ice Cream House

340 S. Main Ave.

Pave

130 S. Phillips Ave.

Phillips Avenue Diner

121 S. Phillips Ave.

Poke Picks

3412 S. Western Ave.

Potbelly Sandwich Shop

2101 W. 41st St. #54

R Wine Bar

322 E. Eighth St.

Remedy Brewing Co.

401 E. Eighth St. #120

Roam Kitchen and Bar

4525 W. Empire Place

RoundHouse Brew Pub

1515 E. 69th St.

The Rush

2701 W. 41st St. #B

Sanaa's Mediterranean Gourmet

401 E. 8th St. #100

The Sandbar

2310 S. Marion Road #100

Scooter's Coffee House

Two Scooter's locations have outdoor seating available: 5009 S. Western Ave. #240 and 7710 S Dakota Hawk Ave (85th Street and Minnesota Avenue)

Severance Brewing Co.

701 N. Phillips Ave. #110

Shenanigans Sports Bar and Grill

1903 S. Ellis Road

More: Your 2022 guide to Sioux Falls food trucks operating this summer

Sickies Garage

2616 S. Louise Ave.

Sunny's Pizzeria

1801 S. Walts Ave.

Tap House 41

Shares patio with All Day Café.

2101 W. 41st St.

Tavern 180

2101 W. 69th St. #107

Tinner's Public House

449 W. 69th St.

Tokyo Sushi and Hibachi Steakhouse

3202 E. 10th St.

Tommy Jacks Casino

214 E. 12th St.

The Treasury

100 N Phillips Ave.

Vinyl Taco

3609 S. Western Ave.

Wiley's

330 N. Main Ave.

WoodGrain Brewing Co.

101 S. Phillips Ave. #100

Woody's Pub and Grill

Only beer is allowed on the patio.

900 S. Marion Road

Yakkity Yak Coffee Shack

7321 S. Grasslands Place

This article originally appeared on Sioux Falls Argus Leader: Here's the ultimate 2022 Sioux Falls restaurant patio and outdoor dining guide

