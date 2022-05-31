ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County's COVID cases up 40.9%; Illinois cases fall 8.3%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
Illinois reported 36,843 new cases of coronavirus in the week ending Sunday, down 8.3% from the previous week. The previous week had 40,193 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Illinois ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 3.81% of the country's population, Illinois had 5.25% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Fulton County reported 93 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 66 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 10,416 cases and 127 deaths.

Across Illinois, cases fell in 46 counties, with the best declines in Cook County, with 16,301 cases from 18,084 a week earlier; in DuPage County, with 3,030 cases from 3,778; and in Lake County, with 2,403 cases from 2,898.

Illinois ranked 21st among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 76.7% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Illinois reported administering another 122,081 vaccine doses, including 11,405 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 118,794 vaccine doses, including 14,140 first doses. In all, Illinois reported it has administered 22,673,553 total doses.

Within Illinois, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Logan County with 486 cases per 100,000 per week; Sangamon County with 473; and Peoria County with 390. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Cook County, with 16,301 cases; DuPage County, with 3,030 cases; and Lake County, with 2,403. Weekly case counts rose in 54 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Sangamon, St. Clair and Peoria counties.

In Illinois, 45 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 56 people were reported dead.

A total of 3,286,377 people in Illinois have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 36,239 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Illinois's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,197
  • The week before that: 3,039
  • Four weeks ago: 2,498

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

