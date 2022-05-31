ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Letter: Owning AR-style guns

By Amarillo Globe-News
 3 days ago
I grew up on a ranch in the era when we rode horseback to check the cattle…before the days of the ATV. We had a saddle with a scabbard that held a sawed-off .410 shotgun which my dad made for my rancher mother to use on rattlesnakes we’d encounter while “…riding the pasture.”

My first rifle was a Sears J.C. Higgins single-shot .22. After college and the Navy, I hunted quail and turkey in season with a Browning 20 ga. shotgun which a friend and mentor had priced so I could buy it. I’ve borrowed (and won’t give back) my son-in-law’s .223 scoped rifle, with which I’ve successfully dispatched many feral hogs and other varmints on my ranch.

My current close-in rattlesnake gun in a Taurus Judge® .410/.45 long Colt pistol. In short, I’m comfortable around properly used firearms. With the Uvalde mass shooting of kids the age of my grandchildren and their teachers, and with the above preamble…I see no reason for anyone to need an AR-style machine gun for hunting or recreation (hunting feral hogs from a helicopter could be an exception).

I hear — and tend to agree — that if we were to ban such weapons, only the unstable and unlawful will have them…but we need to do something! Even if laws are enacted that aren’t retroactive to current gun owners, we could prevent the next 18 year-old who’s thinking about writing his 20-page manifesto against some innocent group from legally buying an AR-style weapon.

Perhaps with no immediate results, isn’t it arguable that — by banning assault weapons now — our grandchildren’s children, as adults 30 years from now, might live in a safer United States of America.

Albert A. Smith/Amarillo

just me
3d ago

A Ar15 is not a machine gun . And as you know all guns are dangerous and deadly in wrong hands . And anyone in almost any town can buy a gun by flashing cash in the right part or place .

IN THIS ARTICLE
