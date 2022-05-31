Powerful storms including confirmed tornadoes leave path of destruction in Minnesota

At least 100 structures including homes were destroyed or severely damaged when powerful storms including a tornado tore through the small west central Minnesota town of Forada late Monday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service Twin Cities , a tornado was confirmed one mile south of Forada by law enforcement at 4:35 p.m. At one point, power lines and trees blocked every road leading into and out of the town home to about 160 people.

Douglas County Emergency Management Director Julie Anderson said that the number of damaged or destroyed structures in and around Forada will likely climb.

"Hudson Township, which is right near the City of Forada, was also impacted with about 20 homes damaged there," Anderson said. "They're also working on the recovery with the Ferada."

Anderson told WCCO Radio's Steve Simpson during the WCCO Radio Morning News that roads have reopened, but only to the people impacted and workers assisting with the widespread cleanup.

"It's a very congested area and we are really asking to not have onlookers," Anderson added. "We are barricading. There's no room for onlookers in the first place and today is not the day."

WCCO Radio's Mike Max spoke to a number of people near Forada on Monday night, including Robert, who was driving when the storm hit.

"The wind and rain here was really bad, and then it was done," he said. "There are branches and trees down. It looks like maybe straight-line winds."

So far, no death or serious injuries have been reported.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said crews had cleared debris and disconnected power to the downed lines.

Forada is about 10 miles south of Alexandria.

The National Weather Service in Chanhassen also reported confirmed tornadoes southwestern Minnesota.