Texas State

Summerlike forecast!

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis evening temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a light rain shower. Winds will continue to be breezy. We have a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures climb to...

Florida braces for the arrival of Alex as National Hurricane Center issues Tropical Storm Watch

The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
First tropical system of the season could cross Florida this week

The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
Tropical Storm Alex to Soak Florida Before the Week Ends

This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
Storm warnings posted for Florida as system moves into Gulf

Tropical storm warnings were posted Thursday for Florida and Cuba as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.The tropical storm warning extends from Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast across the southern Florida peninsula, including Lake Okeechobee, which is always a danger for flooding. The low-lying Florida Keys are included in the storm watch.The Cuban government has issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa,...
Storm Agatha kills 3 in southern Mexico; heavy rainfall to continue

PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico, May 31 (Reuters) - At least three people were confirmed dead and at least five others reported missing on Tuesday after record-breaking storm Agatha battered southern Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall in the region is expected to continue, and the remnants of the storm...
