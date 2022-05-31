Summerlike forecast!

This evening temperatures will stay in the mid-70s. Expect partly cloudy skies with a chance for a light rain shower. Winds will continue to be breezy. We have a 20% chance of rain throughout the day. Temperatures climb to...
REMNANTS of Hurricane Agatha are set to evolve into a tropical storm that is forecast to soak the Sunshine State by the end of the week. The Atlantic hurricane season will begin on June 1, and the first Tropical Storm on the radar is Alex, which is expected to rip through Southern Florida by Friday.
THE US is on high alert for a tropical depression that could saturate the south with forecasters warning of possible severe thunderstorms starting on Thursday. Florida, Cuba and the Bahamas are particularly at risk of a heavy soaking into the weekend, meteorologists add. Forecasters are keeping a close eye on...
The remnants of Hurricane Agatha have reformed over the Gulf of Mexico and will likely strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex, the National Hurricane Center said Thursday. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the west coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Middle of Longboat Key and for the east coast of the Florida peninsula south of the Volusia/Brevard County line, including Lake Okeechobee," the National Hurricane Center said in a 4 p.m. bulletin. "A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for all of the Florida Keys, including the Dry Tortugas and Florida Bay."
The first organized tropical system of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season could form as soon as Thursday, AccuWeather forecasters said. On the eve of the official June 1 start date to the tropical season in the basin, meteorologists said there was now a "high" chance of a depression or tropical storm forming in the warm waters from Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula to around the Florida Peninsula.
The first hurricane of the season is bearing down on Mexico's Pacific coast, while parts of the U.S. are under the threat of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and extreme heat. Weather Channel meteorologist Chris Warren has the forecast.
At least 11 people are dead and 20 are missing after Hurricane Agatha touched down in southern Mexico, causing dangerous flooding and mudslides, the governor of the southern state of Oaxaca said Tuesday. Gov. Alejando Murat said rivers overflowed their banks and swept away people in homes, while other victims...
This first week of hurricane season, a tropical depression or, possibly, tropical storm Alex could form in the Gulf of Mexico, which will soak parts of Florida, Cuba, and the Bahamas later into the weekend. Later this week, a sprawling area of low pressure will form near Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula...
Severe weather is posing a threat again for the Central US and its surrounding areas. This is after US meteorologists issued a new weather advisory of severe thunderstorm warnings for the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest in the next few days. Since the onset of the spring season on March...
Tropical storm warnings were posted Thursday for Florida and Cuba as the system that battered Mexico moves to the east.The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin.The tropical storm warning extends from Longboat Key on the Gulf Coast across the southern Florida peninsula, including Lake Okeechobee, which is always a danger for flooding. The low-lying Florida Keys are included in the storm watch.The Cuban government has issued a tropical storm watch for the provinces of Matanzas, Mayabeque, La Habana, Artemisa,...
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico, May 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Agatha plowed into beach resorts on Mexico's southern Pacific coast on Monday, bringing torrential rains and the threat of flooding as the first named storm in the eastern Pacific this year. Hitting as a Category 2 storm, Agatha barreled ashore blowing sustained...
PUERTO ESCONDIDO, Mexico, May 31 (Reuters) - At least three people were confirmed dead and at least five others reported missing on Tuesday after record-breaking storm Agatha battered southern Mexico, local authorities said on Tuesday. Heavy rainfall in the region is expected to continue, and the remnants of the storm...
A tropical depression or tropical storm is likely to form over the Gulf of Mexico in coming days. According to the National Hurricane Center, the system is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and Yucatan Peninsula. As it moves slowly northeastward, it...
