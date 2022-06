PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — The Broward Sheriff's Office is searching for suspects caught on camera stealing a golf card in Pembroke Park. According to detectives, they received a call around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 23, reporting the theft. A city employee parked the cart, a tan E-Z-GO golf cart valued at $1,000, in front of the Raymond P. Oglesby Preserve building while closing the park. When he returned, he witnessed several suspects riding away in the cart.

PEMBROKE PARK, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO