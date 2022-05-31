ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Annual Vehicle Stops Report: Black Drivers Still Pulled Over at Higher Rate in Missouri Than White Drivers

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(MISSOURINET) – Black drivers in Missouri...

Comments / 3

Karon Leggio
3d ago

Maybe its the area personally I saw 4 cars pulled over on the highway and they were all white. Saw another stopped at the Casey's and he was white.

Brent Nunn
3d ago

Cars are pulled over when there is a need, and it's ridiculous to play the race game here.

Jacob Bazzor
3d ago

What do you expect when they drive 95 mph on the highway with expired plates?

