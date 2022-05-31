Annual Vehicle Stops Report: Black Drivers Still Pulled Over at Higher Rate in Missouri Than White Drivers

The Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G has reported a large number of arrests in only a 2 day period over the weekend, from Friday, May 27th, through Saturday, May 28th. 10 of these incidents were a result of traffic stops where drivers where found to have been operating their motor vehicle while under the influence. 9 stops were due to alcohol-related intoxication, and 1 other was the result of methamphetamine-related charges. The last arrest was made on a motorcyclist who was driving over 25 miles over the speed limit with no insurance or registration.

