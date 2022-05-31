ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

Watertown nurse's dedication to community and peers recognized during National Nurses Week

By Kerry Kulkarni, Watertown Public Opinion
A Watertown nurse has received the Florence Nightingale Award thanks to her dedication to children’s health and creating a fun, positive environment for her nursing peers.

Marian Borg has worked as a licensed practitioner nurse in pediatrics at Sanford Health for 13 years. She has spent those years developing trusting relationships with her patients so that she may provide the best care.

“Because I’ve been here for 13 years, I’ve got to know the patients and have learned about them. I know how to visit with them on an easy level. They feel comfortable coming into the clinic and seeing me,” said Borg.

Borg raised her four children as a stay-at-home mother before obtaining her nursing degree and joining the Sanford team. She worked with children through the school district and daycare.

“Working with children comes easy for me, and I know how to relate with them. My home in nursing is working with kids,” said Borg.

In her 13 years with the clinic, Borg has witnessed some positive changes in how healthcare is provided to patients.

“Technology has changed greatly,” she said. “When I first started, we used paper charts. Now we have electronic charts. The electronic charts have been a huge improvement in healthcare.”

More: Watertown City Council contributes $50,000 toward new behavioral health facility

The Florence Nightingale award recognizes nurses that have shown strength of character, commitment and competence within their practice. It is a peer-elected award, and Borg has proven that she is a valuable asset to the community and her team.

One of the ways Borg brings her staff together is by being part of the employee events committee. She is responsible for growing a healthy working relationship between staff members by organizing special gatherings and celebrating holidays together.

Those events also allow Borg to rally her peers to support the Children’s Miracle Network. In April, Sanford Health Watertown raised $2,770, and was then double-matched by the organization to total $8,310.

"Nursing is a great career, You can help change many lives," said Borg. "I am right where I want to be.  I enjoy working with children and I have some awesome coworkers to work with."

The National Nurses Week celebration is an annual event for Sanford Health. This year’s event, held at the Washington Pavilion in Sioux Falls, honored nurses and other health care professionals in nine categories. Nearly 497 nominations were submitted for 2022 honors.

National Nurses Week is acknowledged by health care organizations and the American Nurses Association annually.

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Watertown nurse's dedication to community and peers recognized during National Nurses Week

