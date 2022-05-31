TUESDAY’S WEATHER: Heat, humidity and a chance of a stray shower

SAN FRANCISCO -- The Bay Area could see rain showers this weekend ahead of warmer temperatures next week, possibly the last real rain chance for the foreseeable future, according to forecasters.The National Weather Service says a late-season system will bring a chance of light rain to the North Bay Saturday evening, spreading across the Bay Area by Sunday morning. Showers were expected to end by Sunday afternoon. Following the storm, a high-pressure system will start building over the regions bringing seasonably warm temperatures early next week, and trending hotter inland by Thursday and Friday, the weather service said.KPIX 5 First Alert...

