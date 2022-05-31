Classes canceled at Fond du Lac High School Tuesday after threat

Class is canceled at Fond du Lac High School on Tuesday, May 31, after threats were allegedly made.

Police say students received threats via Snapchat, stating, “Apperantly [sic] there are threats of an 11th and 12th grader having a gun on [sic] fondy just didn’t do anything with it so pretty much the school might get shot up tomorrow. So if you, Guys have a choice to not go then don’t.”

A letter to parents from the school's superintendent said class is being canceled Tuesday to allow time for an investigation. The letter said more information will be provided Tuesday, as well as the status for class on Wednesday.

The incident is under active investigation, and anyone with information should contact School Resource Officer Matthew Chevremont at (920) 970-7951, email mchevremont@fdl.wi.gov or the Crime Alert at (920) 322-3740.