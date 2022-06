The Boston Celtics kicked things off with a Game 1 NBA Finals victory over the Golden State Warriors. The Celtics came into the Bay Area and stunned the Dubs in terrific fashion, walking out with a 120-108 victory. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford led the way as Jayson Tatum struggled and went just 3-for-17 from the field, although he did add 13 assists. However, former Colorado Buffaloes star Derrick White paced the way off the bench with 31 minutes. He finished the game with 21 points on 6-of-11 from the field, including an impressive 5-for-8 clip from beyond the arc. White even played...

BOSTON, MA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO