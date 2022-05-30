ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyra Banks’ SMiZE Cream Is Set To Launch In United Arab Emirates This Year

By Samjah Iman
 2 days ago

Source: Courtesy of Anderson Group Public Relations / Courtesy of Anderson Group Public Relations

Tyra Bank’s premium ice cream brand SMiZE is headed to Abu Dhabi later this year. The Los Angeles-based brand will open its first international location in collaboration with Access Abu Dhabi. According to their website , the program is powered by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), designed to engage, enable, and empower women and minority-led companies from the United States to fast track their global reach by expanding to the Middle East via Abu Dhabi.

Banks announced the great news to business community members, business students, and changemakers during the Access Granted discussion series at Saadiyat Rotana. The supermodel turned businesswoman spoke of her journey as an entrepreneur and the opportunities for other like-minded women in business in Abu Dhabi. H.E. Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development (ADDED), the government entity overseeing ADIO’s activities, said, “We are looking forward to welcoming Tyra Banks and SMiZE Cream to the Access Abu Dhabi program and are delighted she has chosen the UAE capital for her first international location. The emirate’s growing opportunities are underscored by enabling regulations and 360-degree support that empower global businesses to use Abu Dhabi as a launchpad for growth. ADIO is committed to supporting entrepreneurs in making their dreams for international expansion come to life.”

Banks is ecstatic about her latest endeavor as she stated that she is pleased to collaborate with an organization founded by another African American woman. “It’s exciting to see the SMiZE Cream dream come to life in Abu Dhabi. SMiZE is about reaching for dreams, and Abu Dhabi is the perfect location to showcase this message as a city built on inspiration and innovation.” She continued, “The cherry on top has been achieving this life-long goal in collaboration with an organization founded by another African American woman who specifically champions international expansion for entrepreneurs like me. I am grateful to Sarah Omolewu and the Abu Dhabi Investment Office for the doors they’ve helped open for me to get to this milestone.”

SMiZE cream launched in 2021 as a fun ice cream brand that features colorful ice cream flavors and one-of-a-kind packaging.

Access Abu Dhabi is available to all U.S. businesses. For more information, click here .

Tyra Banks Shows Off Her Signature Smize And Fierce Model Poses For A Nine West Campaign

Tyra Banks Banks Shares A Natural Hair, Fresh-Faced Selfie For The Gram

