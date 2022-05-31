ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13 new breweries, department stores, shops and restaurants heading to Des Moines this year

By Hannah Rodriguez, Des Moines Register
 3 days ago
It's hard to believe but 2022 is nearly halfway over.

Since the start of the year, Des Moines has gained Ricochet, a bar and gaming lounge, and in West Des Moines, a massive entertainment center, Spare Time, has opened. Casey's opened a location without gas pumps near Drake University and another on Ingersoll Avenue. Work is being done to add a new pocket park downtown Des Moines and the city has adopted new parking kiosks.

The year still promises plenty of new openings, from breweries and a sports bar to a department store and new shops coming to the Des Moines metro. Take a look at what's on the horizon.

Big Grove Brewery

555 17th St., Des Moines

Anticipated opening: August

Big Grove Brewery, which already has taprooms in Solon and Iowa City, is expanding into the Sherman Hill neighborhood of Des Moines in August. The brewery and taproom is under construction in the former Crescent Chevrolet building.

The 12,000-square-foot brewery on the eastern half of the building plans to house both the taproom and a 15-barrel brewery, which will brew experimental beers not found in the Solon or Iowa City locations. Big Grove plans to add a 12,000- to 14,000-square-foot patio that wraps around the south and east sides of the building, surrounded by trees and greenery to create an urban oasis with prime views of the downtown skyline.

Executive chef Benjamin Smart helms the menu with an emphasis on healthy meals that pair well with beer.

Big Grove is just one restaurant and bar opening in Des Moines this year:Mark your calendar for these 10 openings this spring and summer

Principal Park

1 Line Drive, Des Moines

Anticipated opening: Renovations start in October

Principal Park, home of the Iowa Cubs, is getting upgrades this year. The Triple-A baseball stadium will undergo renovations in October after the last game of the season. The revamped stadium will comply with Major League Baseball's new stadium standards and include a small addition to the home- and visitor-team clubhouse and a new public entrance near the intersection of Line Drive and Water Street.

A new downtown pocket park

Seventh and Walnut streets, Des Moines

Anticipated opening: Construction in progress

Construction has begun on a pocket park at the former site of the downtown Younkers department store. EMC Insurance Cos. will open a .4-acre park at the corner of Seventh and Walnut streets with basketball and pickleball courts, ping-pong, a bags court and tables with painted chess and checker boards, play areas, as well as seating and other amenities. And yes, it will have a connection to the skywalk. A glass-enclosed staircase in the southeast corner of the park will lead people to and from the skywalk.

Von Maur

Jordan Creek Town Center, 101 Jordan Creek Parkway, West Des Moines

Anticipated opening: Fall 2022

Big changes are coming to Valley West Mall this year. Von Maur, an anchor at the mall since 1976, just a year after Valley West first opened, is permanently closing and moving to Jordan Creek Town Center less than five miles away. Von Maur is set to open in Jordan Creek this fall. Just this week Valley West also slipped into foreclosure, leaving the mall's fate unclear.

Von Maur is in the midst of renovating a former Younkers space that spans two stories and 140,000 square feet.

Fareway Meat Market

2716 Beaver Ave., Des Moines

Anticipated opening: June

Des Moines will land its first Fareway Meat Market, taking over a former U.S. Bank location, in June. The 7,800-square-foot store will offer a full-service meat counter, artisan cheeses, high quality wine, top shelf spirits and craft beer, as well as prepared barbeque and other takeout food.

The site includes 30 parking spaces behind the store and a small patio.

Backpocket Brewing

Merle Hay Road at the intersection of NW 62nd Avenue, Johnston

Anticipated opening: Fall 2022

Backpocket Brewing, based in Coralville, is one of the latest breweries moving into the Des Moines metro. The taproom dubbed Backpocket Pin & Pixel is opening in Johnston Town Center at Merle Hay Road and Northwest 62nd Street this fall. Backpocket also plans to serve more than just beer; a retro arcade with games such as pinball, Skee-Ball and Pac-Man, and six lanes of duckpin bowling are part of the plans.

While Backpocket also has a taproom in Dubuque, this new location will feature all of its German-inspired craft beers along with new releases that many times never make it to the Des Moines metro. The 8,000-square-foot space will have five glass walls that open like garage doors onto the 3,000-square-foot patio that overlooks that gathering space.

Bix & Co.

111 Fifth St., West Des Moines

Anticipated opening: November

Construction has already started on a building in Valley Junction that will become a sports-bar restaurant and a retail store. The building at 111 Fifth St. will house Bix & Co., a restaurant headed by Bambi Helm and her son Darren Helm, part-owner of 300 Craft & Rooftop in downtown Des Moines, and business partner Matt McCormick. With a large patio facing Railroad Park, the restaurant is expected to open in November.

Varsity Cinema

1207 25th St., Des Moines

Anticipated opening: End of 2022

Des Moines, you just have to wait a liiiiitle bit longer. Varsity Cinema located at 1207 25th St. is undergoing renovations to convert the single-screen theater into a nonprofit art house cinema and film center. The historic renovation will expand the lobby, add a second 35-seat auditorium upstairs and make the building accessible for people with disabilities. Expect the theater to reopen by the end of the year.

East Village Spa

300 E. Locust St., Des Moines

Anticipated opening: September

The East Village Spa is moving three blocks west to a new location in September. The expanded space enables spa owner Cassie Sampson to offer additional treatment rooms and service providers as well as new treatments such as a Nuvola dry floatation hydro-massage table from Italy.

4 new stores at the Outlets of Des Moines

801 Bass Pro Drive, Altoona

Anticipated opening: 2022

Bizzy’s Boutique, Puma, Rue 21 and Victoria’s Secret all join the discounted shopping at the Outlets of Des Moines in Altoona.

  • Bizzy’s promises women's and children's clothing as well as accessories, home décor, gifts and game day apparel to space 570. Bizzy’s already has a location in Ames.
  • Puma offers sneakers and sports equipment for men and women when it opens in space 810.
  • Rue 21 brings women's and men's casual apparel and accessories that appeal to the 21-year-old crowd in space 520.
  • Victoria’s Secret offers its discounted lineup on lingerie, bras, panties, cosmetics and athletic gear when it opens in space 805.
  • Already open this year: J.Crew Factory with 50% off classic attire for the whole family. Find it in space 800.

Hannah Rodriguez covers retail for the Register. Reach her at herodriguez@registermedia.com or on Twitter @byherodriguez.

Vilsack Promotes Use Of ‘Mass Timber’ In Visit To Iowa

(West Des Moines, IA) — U-S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says a central Iowa construction project shows the potential for a building material called mass timber. Its layers of wood, are compressed and nailed or glued together, so they can bear more weight. Vilsack says mass timber can be made from the smaller trees the U-S Forest Service plans to remove from millions of acres of federal land over the next decade. He visited the site of the Junction Development Catalyst in West Des Moines on Friday, a building for commercial and residential tenants that’s made of mass timber. The project received a nearly 250-thousand-dollar federal grant and construction should be completed this fall.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
