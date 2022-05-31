Dale Keith Gingerich

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”

WASHINGTON, IA ・ 6 HOURS AGO