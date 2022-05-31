ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalona, IA

Dale Keith Gingerich

A private family burial will held at a...

kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Robert “Bob” Duncan

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert “Bob” Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June 19th at the Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be from 1-2:30p.m. with a small service at 2:30p.m. followed by time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction or Hospice of Washington County.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kciiradio.com

Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Jayme Whitehall

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 44-year-old Jayme Whitehall of Kinross will be held at 10a.m. Saturday, June 4th at the Cornerstone Community Church in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

James A. “Jim” McCreedy

Funeral services for 84-year-old James A. “Jim” McCreedy of West Liberty, formerly of Ainsworth will be at 10:30a.m. Tuesday, June 7th at the Ainsworth Community Church. Family will be present to receive friends from 5-6:30p.m. Monday, June 6th at the Jones Eden Funeral Home in Washington. Interment with military honors will take place at the Oregon Township Cemetery in Ainsworth. Memorials have been established for the Ainsworth Community Church and Ainsworth Opera House.
WEST LIBERTY, IA
ktvo.com

1 dead in Mahaska County worksite accident

NEAR OSKALOOSA, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has died after getting pinned by a piece of construction equipment at a worksite in Mahaska County. The accident happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at a worksite along Highway 92. The construction worker, 46-year-old Pablo Jesus Gomez-Garcia, was repairing a bridge when...
MAHASKA COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Free Fishing in Iowa Today Through Sunday

Iowa residents can try fishing without buying a license on June 3, 4 and 5, as part of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ Free Fishing Weekend. Community Fishing Biologist for Iowa Department of Natural Resources Tyler Stubbs shares what Free Fishing Weekend is about, “Free Fishing Weekend is always the first full weekend in June. It’s a good time to get out and enjoy the outdoors whether you’ve fished in the past or are learning how to fish or have never fished before. This is the opportunity to get out and do that and it’s also the opportunity to take somebody with you that hasn’t been before as well.”
kciiradio.com

Ridiculous/Ag Day, Flightline Live on Washington Square Tomorrow

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”
WASHINGTON, IA
Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
kciiradio.com

Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
Axios Des Moines

Small Iowa town wages annexation war against Ankeny's expansion plans

Alleman — a small central Iowa city of around 450 people — wants to more than double its territory by annexing unincorporated land.Why it matters: Alleman Mayor Bob Kramme told Axios the move would help protect the town from Ankeny's rapid expansion efforts. Specifically, the unincorporated area Alleman wants to claim would prevent Ankeny from building an estimated 2,000 homes. Driving the news: Polk County supervisors on Monday rejected Alleman's request for support of its proposal to annex nearly 1,970 acres, an effort the city says has the consent of almost 81% of the area's landowners.Supervisors cited concerns that Alleman's...
ANKENY, IA
kciiradio.com

Des Moines Man With Washington Warrants Arrested in Coralville

Last week, authorities tracked down a man in Johnson County with multiple active Washington County warrants. Officers arrested 31-year-old Christopher Lee Caylor of Des Moines near the University of Iowa Oakdale Campus on Highway 965 in Coralville. Caylor was found to have a pair of active warrants in Washington County, including failure to appear on an original charge of third degree burglary, a class D felony, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony. At this time, he was also cited for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana first offense.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Gary Leroy Reinier

Funeral services for 75-year-old Gary Leroy Reinier of Ollie will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 6th at Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately preceding the service from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home. General memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa Organic Association to Host Farm to Table Lunch in Kalona

The Iowa Organic Association will be hosting a Field Day event in Kalona on Friday, June 24, from 9am-1pm, at James Nisly’s Organic Greens. Iowa Organic Association Education and Outreach Coordinator Olga Reding shares her excitement for the upcoming event, “We will have a farm tour of the indoor micro green facilities. We’ll also check out James’ processing and distribution areas. And, he will also have some grazing livestock in his green manure field. And we’ll also see various vegetable production plots and he’ll give us a cultivation demo for vegetables ready to harvest and the most exciting part too is we’ll have a farm to table lunch.”
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Lower Unemployment for Most of Iowa this April

The unemployment rate dropped below 2.5% for most of Iowa’s counties this April, including the KCII-listening area. Unemployment decreased from 3.3% in March to 1.8% in April for Washington County, and for its contiguous counties it moved from 3.8 to 2.4% in Louisa, 3.3 to 2.3% in Henry, 2.8 to 2.0% in Jefferson, 3.8 to 2.5% in Keokuk, 3.3 to 1.9% in Iowa, and 2.5 to 1.8% in Johnson. Statewide unemployment lowered from 3.3 to 3.0%, and nationwide the rate stagnated at 3.6%. Iowa Workforce Development states the number of unemployed Iowans decreased to 50,900 in April from 55,600 in March. The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,646,800 in April, which is 10,000 higher than March and 45,100 higher than one year ago. Initial unemployment claims fell to 5,290 last month, the lowest monthly number seen since 1973.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Washington Conducting Hotel Market Study

The Washington City Council recently approved a proposal for a hotel market study update. Mayor Jaron Rosien shared his excitement at this opportunity. When the last study done for the city in 2014, it showed levels just below the demand threshold for a new hotel. Since then city officials believe there has been development to warrant a limited-service hotel. The proposed agreement from Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. shows the total cost of conducting the study is $7,500 with half the amount to be paid in advance. It also states that a subject site for the proposed hotel has been identified, and more details about the site will be discussed upon completion of the study. This work is expected to begin around the end of June.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested on Outstanding Washington County Warrants

This week, authorities arrested 36-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on local violations. Clinton also has outstanding warrants in Washington County violation of probation on felony charges for identity theft and two counts of collecting or attempting to collect a false claim of winnings. These charges stem from an incident in May of 2021 at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, in which he attempted to claim jackpots under a false identity and have others claim jackpots he had won.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

