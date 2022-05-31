20 years later: Deadly microburst hit Kennywood Park in 2002

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Pittsburgh's West Oakland neighborhood.Flames engulfed a townhome in Terrace Village on Wednesday. No one inside the home was injured, but two responding firefighters suffered minor injuries. The townhome has two units. No one was in the top unit, but 78-year-old Collie Russell was in her living room watching TV when the smoke alarm went off. "I saw all this fire shoot up and I panicked and started screaming, 'Help, help, I need help.' So all the sudden, this black smoke came through the house and some gentleman from somewhere came...

