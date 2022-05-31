ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

20 years later: Deadly microburst hit Kennywood Park in 2002

By Nick Matoney
Cover picture for the articleWEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Tuesday marks 20 years since violent storms swept through the Pittsburgh...

12 spots for teens to enjoy summer in Pittsburgh

Summer in Pittsburgh is back. Parents know that their kids are going to be out and want them to be safe. Teens want to go out and have a summer to remember. So why not have both? Here are 12 places for teens to go during summer break. The Mr....
At least one person taken to hospital as crews spend hours searching throughout North Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Multiple law enforcement agencies swarmed North Park overnight.Details are limited but police and fire crews spent hours performing some sort of search in the park.The search started around midnight, with crews setting up a command post and using ATVs and spotlights to search for something.Allegheny County Police and McCandless Police were both involved in the search.Dispatchers tell KDKA that at least one person was transported from the scene.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for updates to this developing story as they become available.
Family displaced after fire rips through townhome in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A two-alarm fire broke out at a home in Pittsburgh's West Oakland neighborhood.Flames engulfed a townhome in Terrace Village on Wednesday. No one inside the home was injured, but two responding firefighters suffered minor injuries. The townhome has two units. No one was in the top unit, but 78-year-old Collie Russell was in her living room watching TV when the smoke alarm went off. "I saw all this fire shoot up and I panicked and started screaming, 'Help, help, I need help.' So all the sudden, this black smoke came through the house and some gentleman from somewhere came...
Pittsburgh Pride kicks off with 4-day celebration

PITTSBURGH — Pride Month kicks off in Pittsburgh with a four-day celebration starting Thursday. Video above: Talking with co-organizer of Pittsburgh Pride Revolution. The city’s first pride parade took place back in 1973, and this year, organizers say 30,000 people are expected to participate in Pittsburgh Pride. “There...
Gas prices up another 5 cents across the board on Friday morning

PITTSBURGH — The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was up five cents across the board on Friday morning. AAA reported the national average rose a nickel to $4.76, which the average across Pennsylvania hit $4.85 and the average in Pittsburgh rose to $4.80. AAA said the...
The 10 Best Breweries in Pittsburgh

It is no secret that the Hop Culture team loves Pittsburgh. First of all, Hop Culture Founder Kenny Gould calls the ‘Burgh home. But more than that we’ve made some serious friendships in and around all the incredible drinking neighborhoods. Which is why we named this almost-Midwestern town one of our “5 Favorite Under-the-Radar Beer Cities of 2021.”
Pittsburgh set to begin needle exchange program

PITTSBURGH — In an effort to slow the spread of diseases emanating from dirty syringes among drug users, the city of Pittsburgh will launch needle exchange programs to help ensure the health and safety of drug users. Efforts were announced jointly with Pennsylvania acting Health Secretary Dr. Denise Johnson,...
2 people stabbed in Arlington Heights

PITTSBURGH — Two people were taken to the hospital after a stabbing in Pittsburgh’s Arlington Heights neighborhood Wednesday night. Pittsburgh police were called to the 300 block of Arlington Avenue and Cordell Place around 9:45 p.m. Police said two men were involved in some type of argument, but...
Eric Clapton removes Pittsburgh stop from tour

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton's Pittsburgh show has been removed from his tour.Clapton was supposed to perform at PPG Paints Arena on Sept. 16, but his website now says he'll be at TD Garden in Boston on that night. Tickets were supposed to go on sale for the Pittsburgh show next week. A spokesperson for the arena told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette the only information she had was that "the routing changed."Before Clapton dropped his Pittsburgh show, he was scheduled to perform on the same day as Elton John, who is playing at PNC Park.
