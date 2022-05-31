ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Qualcomm Keen To Procure Stake In Arm Ltd In Impending IPO

By Anusuya Lahiri
Benzinga
Benzinga
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ACoKc_0fvXsemq00
  • Qualcomm Inc QCOM CEO Cristiano Amon looks to procure a stake in Softbank Group Corp SFTBY SFTBF owned Arm Ltd, the Financial Times reports.
  • Investing in Arm Ltd alongside rivals would "support a successful IPO and valuation" and ensure that the company continued "striving and investing," Amon said.
  • The U.S. chipmaker looks to create a consortium by collaborating with other leading chipmakers to maintain the U.K. chip designer's impartiality, given its crucial role in the technology sector. Previously, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger also supported Qualcomm's move.
  • SoftBank aims to list Arm on the NYSE after the latter's deal with Nvidia Corp NVDA collapsed.
  • Despite intense British lobbying, SoftBank is likely pushing ahead with a U.S. listing, inviting questions over its future control.
  • Amon acknowledged that SoftBank prioritized resolving a standoff at Arm's renegade China unit.
  • As demand for semiconductors doubles over the next decade and the world struggles to recover from a multiyear chip crisis, technology manufacturers see every modern electronics rely on Arm's designs more than ever.
  • Price Action: QCOM shares closed higher by 3.65% at $139.76 on Friday.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Edge Total Intelligence Enters $1M Credit Agreement

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. CTRL independent directors approved a credit letter agreement with Lotus Domaine III, L.P., an investment fund managed by a director of the company, for the advancement of a non-revolving term loan of up to $1 million, effective June 1, 2022. The proceeds are to be advanced...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ipo#Qualcomm Keen#Qualcomm Inc Qcom#Arm Ltd#Financial Times#Softbank#Nvidia Corp Nvda#British
Benzinga

Here's How Analysts Reacted To Microsoft's Outlook Revision

Microsoft Corp MSFT updated its Q4 and FY23 guidance due to recent unfavorable currency headwinds. Microsoft cited an incremental $460 million headwind from FX to its total revenue guidance issued in late April, representing slightly less than a 100bps delta on total revenue. Microsoft now expects revenue of $51.94 billion...
MARKETS
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Qualcomm
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
China
Benzinga

Soccer Legend Pelé Has A Message For Vladimir Putin

Brazilian soccer legend Pele asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to put a full stop to his invasion of Ukraine, minutes before Ukraine's national team played in a World Cup qualifying game. What Happened: The former Brazilian professional footballer Pelé on Meta Platforms Inc’s FB social media platform Instagram issued a...
SOCCER
Benzinga

Crypto Billionaire Joins Elon Musk, Bill Gates In Pledging Majority Of Wealth To Charity

Sam Bankman-Fried, the founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, has pledged to give away the majority of his wealth to charitable organizations. What Happened: The 30-year-old FTX chief has become the latest person to sign the Giving Pledge, a commitment by the world’s richest to give away a significant portion of their fortunes, either during their lifetime or in their wills.
CHARITIES
Benzinga

Why Victoria's Secret Stock Is Rising After Hours

Victoria's Secret & Co VSCO shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company announced better-than-expected financial results. Victoria's Secret said first-quarter revenue decreased 4.5% year-over-year to $1.484 billion, which beat the estimate of $1.48 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $1.11 per share, which beat the estimate of 84 cents per share.
MARKETS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy