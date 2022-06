When it comes to condiments, ketchup is probably one of the first that comes to mind. Per NPR, when it comes to this thick, tomato-based sauce, Kraft Heinz is the ketchup of choice with almost 70% of ketchup sold in the United States bearing that iconic "57" that has become so closely associated with this brand. What's even more amazing about Heinz Ketchup is that there are just two factories creating this mass produced condiment — one located in Fremont, Ohio, and the other in Muscatine, Iowa. But like many companies working in the 21st century, Heinz is working to reduce its footprint.

MUSCATINE, IA ・ 11 DAYS AGO