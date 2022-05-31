Kendall E. Neil

It was a summertime split Thursday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball programs, hosting the Northeast Goose Lake Rebels in Wellman and Kalona. After a setback on Wednesday at Durant, the Golden Hawk baseball team got back on track with a late comeback 8-4 win over the visiting Rebels. Northeast came out firing, scoring twice in the first, Mid-Prairie got on the board with a run in the second, the Rebels made it 3-1 with a tally in the third and then the Hawks tied things with a pair in the fourth. Northeast see-sawed back on top in the sixth with a single run before Mid-Prairie exploded for five in the bottom half to take their first lead and control of the contest for the win. RBI hits in the frame belonged to Alex Bean, Tyler Helmuth and Cain Brown. Brady Weber got the win on the hill in relief for the Hawks, going two innings, allowing two hits, a run and walking two. It was his first victory of the season. Mid-Prairie finished with 10 total hits, Brown ended three for four with two driven in. The Golden Hawks are now 5-2 on the year.

