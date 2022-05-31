ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, IA

Kendall E. Neil

By Zach Ulin
kciiradio.com
 3 days ago

Celebration of Life Service for 86-year-old Kendall E. Neil of...

www.kciiradio.com

kciiradio.com

Robert “Bob” Duncan

Celebration of Life for 89-year-old Robert “Bob” Duncan of Ainsworth will be held Sunday, June 19th at the Youth Building on the Louisa County Fairgrounds in Columbus Junction. Visitation will be from 1-2:30p.m. with a small service at 2:30p.m. followed by time with family and friends. Memorials may be directed to United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction or Hospice of Washington County.
COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IA
kciiradio.com

Colett D. McConnell

Family of 61-year-old Colett D. McConnell of Washington will greet friends Saturday, June 4th from 2-5p.m. at the Beatty Funeral Home in Washington. Following the visitation a celebration of life and potluck will be held at the Wagon Wheel in Washington. A memorial fund has been established.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Jayme Whitehall

Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 44-year-old Jayme Whitehall of Kinross will be held at 10a.m. Saturday, June 4th at the Cornerstone Community Church in Kalona. A general memorial fund has been established. The Yoder-Powell Funeral Home is caring for arrangements.
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Gary Leroy Reinier

Funeral services for 75-year-old Gary Leroy Reinier of Ollie will be at 11a.m. Monday, June 6th at Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at Rock Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be immediately preceding the service from 10-11a.m. at the funeral home. General memorials may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Richland is in charge of the arrangements.
RICHLAND, IA
Washington, IA
Obituaries
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Washington, IA
State
Washington State
kciiradio.com

Betty Jean Kessler

Funeral services for 96-year-old Betty Jean Kessler of Fairfield will be held at 10:30a.m. Thursday, June 2nd at the Gould Funeral Home in Richland. Burial will be at the Richland Friends Cemetery. Memorials to Lightning and Thunder Ministry Africa Sessions, may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the family.
FAIRFIELD, IA
kciiradio.com

Ridiculous/Ag Day, Flightline Live on Washington Square Tomorrow

Saturday is the final day of the Washington Summer Classic and Ridiculous Day, which celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, the longest running in the state. Residents can check out sidewalk sales and other deals from businesses around the downtown square, enjoy food trucks and the modern ag display, as well as other traditions like the Ridiculous Princess and Superhero contests, and kiddie tractor pull. The Ridiculous/Tractor parade will then cruise through downtown at 5:30 p.m., which Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says is a can’t miss, “This year I anticipate it being a pretty big parade. We’ve already had a lot of people sign up and get excited about it and we are also honoring some of those ‘Ridiculous Honorees’ is what we call them. Some of the past business owners that have been around for a long time. So they’ll be wearing sashes to show that we honor them and that they’ve been here for a long time in our community and all that they’ve done.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

The Tractorcade Rolls into Kalona

The Kalona Tractorcade returns Saturday. The parade starts at 5 pm and Dean Miller explains how the event came to be as well as Saturday’s route, “What it is, is a couple of years ago with Covid, the Mayor of Kalona decided to have a car parade and so I decided to have a tractor parade. And, so what it is, is just a little parade of tractors that’s starting out at the Sinclair John Deere Tractor Dealership in Kalona and we’ll drive around Kalona, in Kalona only, and go through Pleasantview Home, the nursing home, and end up at the Kalona Sale Barn. It’s just something different to go out and have some fun some evening, driving the old tractors.”
KALONA, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
kciiradio.com

Family Day Tomorrow for Washington’s Summer Classic

Day two of the Washington Summer Classic has a plethora of activities for kids to enjoy as part of Family Day. Events Friday include free swim at the Washington Steele Family Aquatic Center from 1-5 p.m., and Washington Chamber of Commerce Event Coordinator Alisha Davis says kids can then head to Central Park for activities and games, a photo booth, face art, pony rides, a bounce house and “touch a truck” including emergency vehicles, construction trucks, and tractors, “We’ll have live music and entertainment from 5-8, leading up to the movie in the park which would be ‘Encanto,’ which is one of my personal favorites.”
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Reynolds Holds Primary Event Saturday in Washington

Governor Kim Reynolds is hitting the road ahead of the Republican primary on June 7th. On Saturday, June 4th, Governor Reynolds will hold a Get Out The Vote rally in Washington with House District 92 Candidate Heather Hora at the Washington County Fairgrounds Pavilion. The rally will begin at 1:45 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, IA
kciiradio.com

Demon Softball Blasts Panthers in SEC Sweep

The Southeast Conference season started with a bang for the Washington softball team on Thursday when they welcomed Mount Pleasant for a double dip and it was all Demons in the sweep. As heard on KCII, game one saw the Demons pepper 10 hits and take eight free passes en...
WASHINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Obituaries
kciiradio.com

Washington Conducting Hotel Market Study

The Washington City Council recently approved a proposal for a hotel market study update. Mayor Jaron Rosien shared his excitement at this opportunity. When the last study done for the city in 2014, it showed levels just below the demand threshold for a new hotel. Since then city officials believe there has been development to warrant a limited-service hotel. The proposed agreement from Hospitality Marketers International, Inc. shows the total cost of conducting the study is $7,500 with half the amount to be paid in advance. It also states that a subject site for the proposed hotel has been identified, and more details about the site will be discussed upon completion of the study. This work is expected to begin around the end of June.
WASHINGTON, IA
kciiradio.com

Des Moines Man With Washington Warrants Arrested in Coralville

Last week, authorities tracked down a man in Johnson County with multiple active Washington County warrants. Officers arrested 31-year-old Christopher Lee Caylor of Des Moines near the University of Iowa Oakdale Campus on Highway 965 in Coralville. Caylor was found to have a pair of active warrants in Washington County, including failure to appear on an original charge of third degree burglary, a class D felony, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution, a class D felony. At this time, he was also cited for possession of a controlled substance, marijuana first offense.
CORALVILLE, IA
kciiradio.com

Cedar Rapids Man Arrested on Outstanding Washington County Warrants

This week, authorities arrested 36-year-old Trevor Andrew Clinton of Cedar Rapids on local violations. Clinton also has outstanding warrants in Washington County violation of probation on felony charges for identity theft and two counts of collecting or attempting to collect a false claim of winnings. These charges stem from an incident in May of 2021 at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort, in which he attempted to claim jackpots under a false identity and have others claim jackpots he had won.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kciiradio.com

Columbus Softball Pound Panthers and Tigers

The bats started hot this week for the Columbus Community softball team when they brought the offense in a pair of Southeast Iowa Super Conference victories. The Wildcats defeated Pekin 12-3 on Tuesday and New London 14-1 last night. In the Panther victory, the blue and white got the sticks started early with a three run first inning and six run second before tacking on a few more late for the decisive win. The team peppered 14 hits with Lily Coil going 4-for-4 with three RBI and three runs scored. Sera Vela managed a 3-for-4 night and crossed the plate three times while Kennedy Woepking brought in three tallies. Libby White did her part in the circle tossing a complete game surrendering three runs (no earned), four hits, and striking out seven. Last night a six run first and four runs in each of the next two frames led to a short mercy-rule win over the Tigers.
COLUMBUS, GA
kciiradio.com

Golden Hawk Baseball Doubles Up Northeast; Softball Falls to Ranked Rebels

It was a summertime split Thursday for the Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball programs, hosting the Northeast Goose Lake Rebels in Wellman and Kalona. After a setback on Wednesday at Durant, the Golden Hawk baseball team got back on track with a late comeback 8-4 win over the visiting Rebels. Northeast came out firing, scoring twice in the first, Mid-Prairie got on the board with a run in the second, the Rebels made it 3-1 with a tally in the third and then the Hawks tied things with a pair in the fourth. Northeast see-sawed back on top in the sixth with a single run before Mid-Prairie exploded for five in the bottom half to take their first lead and control of the contest for the win. RBI hits in the frame belonged to Alex Bean, Tyler Helmuth and Cain Brown. Brady Weber got the win on the hill in relief for the Hawks, going two innings, allowing two hits, a run and walking two. It was his first victory of the season. Mid-Prairie finished with 10 total hits, Brown ended three for four with two driven in. The Golden Hawks are now 5-2 on the year.
kciiradio.com

Three Run Sixth Propel Lion Softball Over Crusaders

A Southeast Iowa Super Conference cross over softball game resulted in a win for Lone Tree on Tuesday when they welcomed Holy Trinity for a single game and the Lions emerged victorious by a 7-4 count. Tied 4-4 after five, the Lions plated three runs in the sixth to help...
LONE TREE, IA
kciiradio.com

Mid Prairie Students Excel at Special Olympics Event

The Kalona Rotary recognized Mid Prairie Special Olympic Athletes and their coach Tuesday for their recent accomplishments. Special Education Teacher & Special Olympics Coach Traci Zahradnek and Mid Prairie student athletes Alex Seawright, Erin Harmston and Mason Sieren were honored for their recent achievements. Zahradnek shares what preparation took place...
KALONA, IA
kciiradio.com

Iowa Organic Association to Host Farm to Table Lunch in Kalona

The Iowa Organic Association will be hosting a Field Day event in Kalona on Friday, June 24, from 9am-1pm, at James Nisly’s Organic Greens. Iowa Organic Association Education and Outreach Coordinator Olga Reding shares her excitement for the upcoming event, “We will have a farm tour of the indoor micro green facilities. We’ll also check out James’ processing and distribution areas. And, he will also have some grazing livestock in his green manure field. And we’ll also see various vegetable production plots and he’ll give us a cultivation demo for vegetables ready to harvest and the most exciting part too is we’ll have a farm to table lunch.”
KALONA, IA

