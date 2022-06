A deadly double shooting leaves a woman dead this afternoon and pushes Kansas City's homicide pace past last year's near record-breaking total. Today just after 12 pm, officers were dispatched to the 4500 block of Colonial Terrace in regard to a shooting. An adult female called the police stating she had been shot. When officers arrived they found the adult female suffering from gunshot wounds. Also inside of the apartment they found an adult male who had been shot and was unresponsive. EMS responded and pronounced that victim deceased. We do not have any suspect information at this time and we are asking for the Public’s help.

