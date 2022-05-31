'One huge funeral that is not ending': Funerals begin for Uvalde victims

Many of the politicians in the United States of America are cowards. This past weekend, as many of us gathered to remember the men and women who fought in wars to defend our country, there were many citizens who gathered in Uvalde, Texas, to remember the children and teachers who fought to stay alive. They planned family gatherings for funerals instead of family gatherings for fun. They chose the clothes that their children would be buried in instead of clothes that their children would wear to festivities. They chose hymns that will be sung to remember their dead children instead of songs to remember the war dead. And while we took pictures of our children celebrating the end of the school year and the Memorial Day weekend, the parents and families of the murdered children and teachers were selecting photos to be displayed at the funerals of their children and mothers this week.

UVALDE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO