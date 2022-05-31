ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Tom Cruise didn’t want to make ‘Top Gun’ sequel, had to be convinced

By Nika Shakhnazarova
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ByCzq_0fvXsE2400

Director Joseph Kosinski said he had just 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise to star in “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Revealing Cruise “really didn’t want to” make a sequel to the hit 1986 blockbuster, Kosinski met with the actor in Paris where he had just half an hour to pitch the project.

“So I read the script, I had some ideas, and Jerry [Bruckheimer] liked those ideas. He said, ‘You know what, you gotta go pitch this to Tom directly,'” Kosinski told Polygon .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1P6otI_0fvXsE2400
According to director Joseph Kosinski, Tom Cruise initially wasn’t interested in doing a “Top Gun” sequel.
Getty Images

“We flew to Paris, where Tom was shooting Mission: Impossible, we got about a half-hour of his time between setups.”

“And I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn’t realize when we were flying over. But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn’t want to make another Top Gun,” he explained.

“It’s one of those moments as a director, you have one on every film, where you’re on the spot to make a case for why this movie should be made. I had 30 minutes to do it,” he told the outlet.

Once Kosinski wrapped up his pitch, he recalled Cruise picking up his phone and calling the head of Paramount Pictures.

“We’re making another Top Gun,” Cruise told execs, according to Kosinski.

Kosinski said it was “pretty impressive to see the power of a real movie star in that moment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fm7jv_0fvXsE2400
Kosinski said he had just 30 minutes to pitch “Top Gun: Maverick” to Cruise.
FilmMagic

The director also revealed why the film is titled “Top Gun: Maverick” rather than a follow-up to the first film.

“I just had the title, you know, which I think kind of summed it all up,” he told Polygon . “We aren’t going to call it ‘Top Gun 2,’ we’re going to call it ‘Top Gun: Maverick.'”

He added that the film is a “character-driven story, a drama with this giant action film around it. And that to me was what a Top Gun movie is.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pekYO_0fvXsE2400
Tom Cruise played Pete “Maverick” Mitchell in the 1986 film.
©Paramount/Courtesy Everett

In its first three days in North American theaters, the long-in-the-works sequel earned an estimated $124 million in ticket sales , Paramount Pictures said Sunday. Including international showings, its worldwide total is $248 million.

The build-up has been just as flashy, with fighter-jet-adorned premieres on an aircraft carrier in San Diego and at the Cannes Film Festival, where Cruise was also given an honorary Palme d’Or , and a royal premiere in London attended by Prince William and his wife Kate .

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Johnny Depp Trial Reveals Amber Heard is Set for Massive Pay Raise in Aquaman 3

Now that Johnny Depp won the multi-million defamation case he filed against his former wife Amber Heard, fans are awaiting the aftermath of the highly publicized trial and what it's going to do for the lives of both actors. Of course, considering how Depp has been cleared of all the allegations thrown at him, it would be safe to assume that his Hollywood comeback is upon us.
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac 'Happy Gilmore' Drive Goes Viral

It has been over 25 years since Adam Sandler's was released in theaters, but his golf swing remains popular to this day. On Thursday, former professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared a video of her "Happy Gilmore drive" on Instagram. Spiranac's caption for the post said, "What is your favorite golf...
GOLF
Hello Magazine

Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off incredible legs as she larks about on golf course

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed off her sculpted, toned legs as she larked about playing golf on Tuesday. Preparing to take her shot, the 52-year-old Welsh actress put on a lively display as she danced around with her golf club. Filled with joie de vivre, Catherine exuberantly shimmied around after taking her...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joseph Kosinski
Person
Prince William
Person
Tom Cruise
Hello Magazine

Brooklyn Beckham unveils touching bunny tattoo in honour of Nicola Peltz's family

Brooklyn Beckham unveiled a sentimental new tattoo on Tuesday in honour of Nicola Peltz's maternal grandmother. Taking to her Instagram stories, Brooklyn's wife, Nicola, shared a clip of the tattoo artist cleaning the fresh inking. Adding to his ever-expanding tattoo collection, the 23-year-old opted for an outline of an anime-style bunny.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

This Clint Eastwood Classic Currently Holds No. 1 Spot on HBO Max

Thanks to streaming services, you no longer have to own a physical copy of a movie to enjoy it. Simply choose your favorite streaming app and you have access to a virtually endless array of movies and television shows. The selection isn’t limited to modern productions, either. Everything from the newest films to television shows so old they’re in black and white is readily available to watch at any time.
TV & VIDEOS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
28K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy