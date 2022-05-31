ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Queen’s Maid of Honour ‘overwhelmed’ at reunion with restored Coronation dress

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45mm4Y_0fvXrlvi00

One of the Maids of Honour at the Queen’s Coronation was stunned after being reunited with her dress which had “seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands” before its restoration.

The silk gown Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill wore on June 2 1953 had suffered extreme sunlight exposure after years on display, causing the material to become “split and shattered”.

Designed by Sir Norman Hartnell, who held the Royal Warrant as dressmaker to the Queen Mother, the garment remains a piece of British history.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45YpNs_0fvXrlvi00
Emma Telford spent 400 hours painstakingly repairing the delicate silk dress (Quest/PA)

Textile conservator Emma Telford spent 400 hours making invisible repairs to the fabric in order to repair the delicate and irreplaceable dress, in scenes filmed for the new series of Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue.

Having last worn the priceless gown in 1953, Lady Rosemary said: “I think it’s unbelievable.When I first saw it, after it had been damaged, I thought there was no hope for this.

“It seemed to disintegrate in one’s hands, and I’m just overwhelmed by what’s been done. I think it’s going to go on exhibition, and hopefully will be well looked after.”

Lady Rosemary said that seeing the dress brought back memories, recalling her duties on the day.

She said: “We’d been trained so well by the Duke of Norfolk. We had so many rehearsals, we never thought anything would go wrong, and it didn’t.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bDIb7_0fvXrlvi00
A footman lifts the Queen’s train as she leaves Buckingham Palace to enter the State Coach following her Coronation (PA) (PA Archive)

Asked whether the Queen was nervous on Coronation Day, Lady Rosemary said: “She certainly didn’t show it.

“When we started off, the six of us, she turned around and she just said ‘Ready, girls’ and off we went – she was wonderfully relaxed.”

Ms Telford said: “I felt very nervous and quite anxious about today, for a few weeks. Wondering if it was actually going to be ready in time. It was lovely to see that reaction.”

The dress had suffered significant damage around the bottom and the material had begun to shred, though the front of the gown had remained in good condition and the beadwork had survived almost entirely intact.

Ms Telford used support fabric with adhesive to bond the fragile silk of the dress and stabilise the damage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kDaDA_0fvXrlvi00
Textile conservator Emma Telford with the dress (Quest/PA)

She said: “There’s really no option with an item that’s in that kind of condition.

“An adhesive support is really a last resort for textile conservators, but this is very much a last gasp for this item as it really is in such poor condition.”

– Nick Knowles: Heritage Rescue airs on June 7 at 9pm on Quest.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

William leads Trooping the Colour full dress rehearsal

The Duke of Cambridge has overseen final preparations for next week’s Trooping the Colour ceremony. The colour of the Irish Guards will be trooped at this year’s event and William, as Colonel of the Regiment, led the full dress rehearsal at Horse Guards Parade on Saturday. William, on...
MUSIC
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
Daily Mail

Dress worn by Queen's maid of honour at the Coronation, which went missing for 40 years, is painstakingly restored to go on show for the Platinum Jubilee

A lavish maid of honour dress from the Queen's Coronation has been painstakingly restored and will go on display to mark the Platinum Jubilee. The outfit, designed by the Queen's dressmaker Norman Hartnell, was worn by Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill at the 1953 Westminster Abbey ceremony. It has a tiny 22-inch...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Hartnell
Person
Nick Knowles
Daily Mail

Emotional moment Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill is presented with the painstakingly restored dress she wore as Queen's maid of honour at the 1953 Coronation

The Queen's former aide became tearful as she was presented with the dress she wore at the Coronation after it was painstakingly restored to its former glory. Lady Rosemary Spencer-Churchill, 92, praised the 'unbelievable' transformation of the faded Norman Hartnell gown, which had laid in storage for decades and was badly damaged due to sun exposure.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Beast

Queen Meets Lilibet During Private Lunch at Windsor Castle

Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Queen Elizabeth has met Lilibet, the 1-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who was named after her. The meeting happened at Windsor Castle, where...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

The Queen looks emotional during Platinum Jubilee celebration as her granddaughter Lady Louise pays tribute to Prince Philip, driving the late Duke's carriage

The Queen was seen looking emotional at the Platinum Jubilee celebration near Windsor Castle this evening, as a moving tribute was paid to Prince Philip who died last year. Her Majesty's granddaughter Lady Louise, daughter of Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, led the tribute, driving Philip's carriage around the arena during the emotional procession at the finale of the 'Gallop Through History' Platinum Jubilee event, which was staged by the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maid Of Honour#The Dress#Coronation#Uk#The Royal Warrant#The Queen Mother#British#Heritage Rescue
Hello Magazine

Zara Tindall looks so elegant in the boldest dress for the Queen’s Birthday Parade

Zara Tindall cut an elegant figure as she stepped out for the Queen’s Birthday Parade, marking the start of the historic Platinum Jubilee weekend. Princess Anne’s daughter was dressed to perfection for the special event, wearing a stunning ruffled dress in a vibrant red hue from royal favourite brand, Beulah London. Zara accessorised with a striking red Juliette Botterill headpiece adorned with red flowers, and sleek, nude heels.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Kate Middleton rocks sunshine yellow at the Queen's Service of Thanksgiving

A fashion moment in history for the Duchess of Cambridge! On Friday, Kate Middleton wore an incredible outfit for the Service of Thanksgiving in St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the Queen's 70 years on the throne. Prince Willliam's wife pulled out all the stops for the special...
WORLD
BBC

Platinum Jubilee: An unspoken transition has begun

For raw symbolism this Jubilee weekend, it will be hard to beat the gold State Coach. This notoriously uncomfortable vehicle will be the ceremonial centrepiece of the climax of the Jubilee weekend - the pageant that will travel the coronation route from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace on Sunday. Weighing...
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears sellout glam dress ahead of the Queen's Jubilee

On Wednesday, Princess Eugenie headed to the V&A Museum, where she viewed the Queen's Jubilee Emblem Display. The youngest daughter of Prince Andrew looked in great spirits as she was pictured at the museum, wearing a stunning constellation dress, which was a past-season buy from Whistles. The dress has since sold out, but don't worry, we've found a great similar style, keep scrolling for details.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Platinum jubilee: Queen’s golden carriage seen for first time in 20 years during rehearsal

The Queen’s golden carriage was seen on the streets of London for the first time in 20 years on Wednesday morning (1 June).Members of the Armed Forces carried out a final rehearsal for the platinum jubilee pageant, which is taking place on Sunday as the finale to the Bank Holiday weekend. As part of the parade, moving images from the Queen's coronation (2 June 1953) will be played on the windows of the carriage, to symbolise her riding inside.The coach was last seen for the monarch's golden jubilee. Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Platinum jubilee: Portraits of the Queen projected onto StonehengeAbba reunite for first time since 1982 in spectacular Voyage concertEasyJet to cancel more than 20 daily half-term flights from Gatwick
U.K.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie shows spot where rest of royal family who weren’t on the balcony watched flypast from

Princess Eugenie provided a glimpse into where other members of the royal family who weren't on the balcony with the Queen watched the Trooping the Colour flypast from. The royal shared some pictures from the roof of St. James Palace as she and husband Jack Brooksbank and their young son August took in the RAF flypast during the Jubilee celebrations.
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy