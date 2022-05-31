ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Orangeburg deputies announce third arrest in deadly shooting of 6-year-old boy

By Tim Renaud
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N6OM4_0fvXrhOo00

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A third person has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Winston Hunter was shot and killed during what was described as a drive-by shooting late Friday night along McClain Street in Orangeburg.

Authorities previously arrested two other suspects in the case and announced during a Sunday press conference they were searching for a third individual who they identified as Michael Lloyd.

In an update Monday morning, the sheriff’s office said Lloyd, 20, was taken into custody around 2:00 a.m. in Ontario, New York. He will be extradited back to South Carolina.

“We had law enforcement across the country looking for these suspects, I said we would not stop until we found them,” said Sheriff Ravenell. “A child was retiring for the night after an evening with family and friends. And now he’s gone because of these cowards.”

Orangeburg County deputies searching for ‘vehicle of interest’ in shooting that killed child

Ethan Thorne Anderson, 19, was also arrested in this case and will face a charge of murder, three counts of attempted murder, and four counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

A 17-year-old has also been charged in the shooting.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 2

Related
coladaily.com

Third arrest made in Saddletrail shooting, suspect charged with murder

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott announces the arrest of a third person in a shooting that left one teenager dead and another injured. Deputies were called to the 300 block of Saddletrail Road just after 5 pm on May 21 for reports of a shooting. They arrived and found a 17-year-old and 18-year-old with gunshot wounds. Both victims were rushed to the hospital, where the 17-year-old died from injuries.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Orangeburg County, SC
Orangeburg, SC
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
City
Orangeburg, SC
State
South Carolina State
Orangeburg County, SC
Crime & Safety
WIS-TV

Fourth suspect arrested in Orangeburg drive-by that left a six year old dead

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators said a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a deadly drive-by shooting that left six-year-old Winston Hunter dead in Orangeburg. On June 1, 2022 the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office in New York was contacted by the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office about an arrest...
abccolumbia.com

CPD announces arrest made in connection with deadly stabbing on Wilkes Road

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The Columbia Police Department says a 42-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing that killed a man last month. Officers say they arrested 42-year-old Andra Goodwin Wednesday morning. He is charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Man convicted in 2009 Dillon County murder found dead in prison

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (WMBF) - A man convicted over a decade ago in a Dillon County murder was found dead in prison earlier this week. An official with the South Carolina Department of Corrections told WMBF News on Thursday that 31-year-old Lorenzo Inman was found unresponsive in his cell on Sunday at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville.
DILLON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Murder#Third Person#Violent Crime#Lloyd 20
truecrimedaily

3 men arrested for allegedly killing 6-year-old boy in drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (TCD) -- Three men have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in a drive-by shooting that killed a 6-year-old boy inside his home. According to WCBD-TV, on Friday, May 13, suspects opened fire from a vehicle into a home on McClain Street at approximately 11:35 p.m. and struck Winston Hunter. Three days after the fatal shooting, the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office released video footage of a vehicle of interest in the case, which appeared to be a silver sedan. The Times and Democrat reports it was later identified as a 2011 to 2014 Chrysler 200.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
swlexledger.com

Red Bank man arrested on drug charges Thursday morning on Vonda Drive

Red Bank, SC 06/02/2022 (Paul Kirby) – A Red Bank man was arrested Thursday morning after a high-profile warrant service that included an MRAP vehicle and a number of law enforcement officers. According to a neighbor, officers used the heavy vehicle to breach a fence in the 100 block of Vonda Drive and then called over a public arrest system for Dennis Ray Vencill, Jr. to come out of his home. After seeing the overwhelming force gathered outside, Vencill quickly complied and was taken into custody.
RED BANK, SC
WCNC

Child left in hot car in South Carolina, mother arrested

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — A mother has been arrested after Richland County deputies say she left her toddler in a hot car in Columbia. After receiving reports of a child trapped in a vehicle, deputies said they responded to 2700 block of Decker Blvd on Friday, May 27, around 1:30 p.m. When deputies arrived, they said saw an 18-month-old locked in a vehicle with the windows up.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WRDW-TV

Aiken County coroner identifies couple killed in murder-suicide

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thursday’s fatal shooting of a woman at an Aiken residence was a murder-suicide, according to authorities. It happened around 4:25 p.m. in the 3800 block of Summerhill Avenue. Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said upon arrival, 37-year-old Yoni Vargas and his wife, 33-year-old Rosa Salguero-Landaverde,...
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

2nd Fugitive in SC Homicide Arrested

A second Ontario County resident has been charged in the killing of a six-year-old boy last month in South Carolina. Nineteen-year-old Seth Phillips, of Farmington, was arrested yesterday by the Ontario County Sheriff's Office and is being held as a fugitive. He is wanted on a murder charge in Orangeburg...
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
tittlepress.com

No prosecution for rape allegation on Sumter County Sheriff Dennis

A review: SLT cast of ‘Mamma Mia!’ impressive, fearless Veterans and newcomers to the Sumter Little Theater stage earned a standing ovation for their performance of “Mamma Mia!” a show that was a long time in the making for the theater. The cast and audience danced the night away Wednesday to the Sumter Iris Festival begins Thursday with 4-day schedule of events FESTIVAL SCHEDULE Thursday, May 26 6 pm – Opening ceremony, Garden Street gate – Crowning of the King and Queen, Garden Street gate – Boat rides begin, Garden Street dock – Taste Fourth Fridays to liven up Sumter’s Main Street beginning May 27 Fourth Fridays will return to Main Street to liven up your summer nights. Leigh Newman, downtown development coordinator for the City of Sumter, spoke animatedly about the Fourth Fridays concert series making a comeback. “We’re super excited.
SUMTER, SC
counton2.com

Williamsburg deputies investigating fatal shooting at convenience store

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating a fatal Memorial Day shooting at a convenience store. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Sam’s Quick Stop on Greenlee Street and found a gunshot victim in the front seat of a car. The victim was taken to the hospital, but later died.
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Manning resident identified as drowning victim in Elloree

ELLOREE, S.C. — The Orangeburg County Coroner's Office has identified a man who drowned over the Memorial Day weekend. According to a deputy coroner for the office, 22-year-old Daniel Hodge of Manning died on May 28 at a community park pool on Browning Road near Elloree. While many details...
ELLOREE, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

SLED requests permission to exhume body of former Murdaugh housekeeper

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) are hoping to find answers in the death of a suspended attorney’s longtime housekeeper. Gloria Satterfield died after allegedly tripping and falling down the stairs at Alex Murdaugh’s Colleton County home in 2018. According to 9-1-1 calls made by members of […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Columbia man shot and killed inside his car after argument at Kingstree convivence store

A Columbia man was shot and killed May 30, in Kingstree after authorities say an argument inside a convenience store escalated. Damond Burgess, 39, was found in the front seat of his car after he and an unidentified suspect got into a confrontation inside Sam’s Quick Stop before both left the store, Williamsburg County Sheriff’s office said. The altercation, however, continued and the suspect fired a shot at Burgess.
COLUMBIA, SC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

41K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy