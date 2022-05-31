ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

College changes name of China centre following transparency criticism

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv8vk_0fvXrCEP00

A Cambridge college will rename its China Centre and adopt more transparency over its funding, it was announced on Tuesday.

The centre, set up in 2016 at Jesus College Cambridge, was reviewed by a panel of the college’s academics in 2021 and will no longer receive funding from the Cambridge China Development Trust.

The college said the China centre should follow the college’s principles of “academic freedom” and that this must be clearly stated on the centre’s website.

“The centre should demonstrate its commitment to this principle by being bold and proactive in planning and running seminars and not shying away from controversial topics,” it added.

The centre will be renamed the “China Forum” and be “reformed and restructured”, the review said, with full transparency over its governance and funding.

The review said that from early 2020, media reports had raised concerns about the college’s China-related activities, while initiatives were also “mentioned as a matter of concern in the House of Commons by Dominic Raab, the then-foreign secretary, and Tom Tugendhat, chairman of the foreign affairs committee, in the context of discussions about academic freedom in British universities”.

We will change the China Forum’s funding model and make its aims and funding fully transparent, so the forum can continue its highly regarded scholarly seminar series which has covered topics as diverse as the ancient Liangzhu civilization, China’s high-speed trains, Xinjiang and its Muslim Minorities, and the future of Hong Kong since the series was launched in early 2019

It said many of the newspaper articles had expressed concern over the funding arrangements behind the college’s China initiatives and the “perceived lack of transparency” behind them, as well as “what appeared to be the avoidance of controversial topics, such as the political situation in Hong Kong and the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang, in the China Centre’s seminar programme”.

The report also references letters from several alumni who “were dismayed by what they perceived as inconsistency or even hypocrisy on the part of the college, which was taking steps to remove the memorial to Tobias Rustat in the College Chapel because of his involvement in the slave trade, on the one hand, while the China Centre appeared to be turning a blind eye to the treatment of the Uighurs in Xinjiang, on the other”.

The college fought the Church of England through a consistory court case to remove the memorial to Mr Rustat from its chapel, but in March, the Diocese of Ely decided it would not be removed.

The review says a number of college fellows had also expressed concerns over the lack of speakers on topics such as human rights, press freedom, the treatment of the Uighurs and the political situation in Hong Kong, although it notes that in 2021, seminars were held on Hong Kong and Xianjiang.

Last year, The Sunday Times reported that the centre’s director, Professor Peter Nolan, said that the college could be “perceived as being a campaigning college for freedom for Hong Kong, freedom for the Uighurs” if it held explicitly anti-China events and that more balanced debate would lead to a “very, very contentious outcome”.

Sonita Alleyne OBE, Master of Jesus College, said: “The world has changed dramatically since the China Centre was established in 2016, which is why the College’s Council commissioned this detailed review and why we are taking the recommendations forward immediately.

“We will change the China Forum’s funding model and make its aims and funding fully transparent, so the forum can continue its highly regarded scholarly seminar series which has covered topics as diverse as the ancient Liangzhu civilization, China’s high-speed trains, Xinjiang and its Muslim Minorities, and the future of Hong Kong since the series was launched in early 2019.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
newschain

Queen seated in Windsor Castle for official Platinum Jubilee portrait

The official Platinum Jubilee portrait of the Queen has been unveiled to mark the start of the national celebrations of her milestone 70-year reign. The monarch, 96, looks contented and happy, photographed in her Windsor Castle home, sitting on a cushioned window seat, with the historic residence’s famous Round Tower visible in the distance.
U.K.
newschain

Harry and Meghan join royals for Jubilee service in honour of missing Queen

The royal family has come together with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in honour of the missing Queen at a special Jubilee service of thanksgiving. Harry and Meghan joined the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge as nearly 40 royals gathered for the celebration in St Paul’s Cathedral in London.
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cambridge College#Uighurs#Jesus College Cambridge#The House Of Commons#British#The China Forum
newschain

David Haye charged with assault

Former world champion boxer David Haye has appeared in court charged with assault. The 41-year-old, who won a heavyweight world title in 2009, is accused of assaulting a man, Nickesh Jhala, at the Hammersmith Apollo on October 30 last year. The Metropolitan Police said Haye was arrested and charged after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Close eye kept on Queen during busy Jubilee commitments

Royal aides will be keeping a close eye on the Queen to make sure she does not overdo it during the Jubilee weekend. The monarch has faced ongoing “episodic mobility problems”, stretching back to last autumn, and now uses a walking stick. Her royal physicians are also likely...
WORLD
newschain

Queen’s joy at Jubilee celebrations as she joins royal family on balcony

A delighted Queen has taken centre stage at her historic Platinum Jubilee celebrations as she greeted crowds from the Buckingham Palace balcony, surrounded by her family. Huge cheers erupted from the thousands of well-wishers packed onto The Mall in central London as the monarch emerged for the special flypast after Trooping the Colour.
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Country
China
Reuters

Putin says Ukrainian grain can be exported through Belarus

June 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday denied Moscow was preventing Ukrainian ports from exporting grain and said the best solution would be to ship it through Belarus, as long as sanctions on that country were lifted. Putin, saying reports of a Russian export ban were "a...
ECONOMY
newschain

Excited Prince Louis left in awe by Trooping the Colour flypast

Prince Louis stole the show during his appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony as the Trooping the Colour flypast left the young royal in awe. As the opening chapter of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations drew to a close, the prince pointed at planes, waved at the pilots, stuck his fingers in his mouth and pulled a funny face.
WORLD
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy