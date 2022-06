The conflict in Ukraine must stay focused on what is good for Ukraine, not America. Judging by his recent statements, it appears that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is looking for negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Yet considering that the United States plays such a crucial role in the conflict, Washington has sufficient leverage to decide when and how Ukraine enters into peace negotiations. But Washington’s objectives in the conflict are far from clear.

